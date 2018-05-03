RLH Equity Partners Portfolio Companies Recognized with Awards

Inspirage, an integrated supply chain consulting firm, has been positioned as a "Major Player" in two recent IDC MarketScape Worldwide Manufacturing Supply Chain vendor assessments. Inspirage delivers consulting and implementation solutions that link software for Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Product Lifecycle Management, Supply Chain Management and Logistics Management. The Company was recognized by IDC as a Major Player in the Worldwide Manufacturing Supply Chain Planning MarketScapes, "Strategy Consulting 2017 Vendor Assessment" and "Business Process Outsourcing and IT Integration 2017 Vendor Assessment".

The Chartis Group, a comprehensive advisory and analytics services firm dedicated to the healthcare industry, received a 2018 Best in KLAS award for Financial Improvement Consulting and was ranked among the top three Overall Healthcare Management Consulting firms in the "2018 Best in KLAS: Software and Services" report. Chartis was also recognized among the top 10 Healthcare IT advisory services firms for the 9th year and ranked among the top five for the following market segments: Strategy, Growth and Consolidation Consulting, and Value-Based Care Consulting. KLAS is a global research and insights firm which ranks the top software and professional services vendors in the healthcare industry based on client feedback.

Patient Care America, a leading specialty pharmacy providing supplemental intravenous nutrition for dialysis patients across the United States, has been selected as one of the twenty "Top Workplaces in South Florida" among medium-sized companies. This award is given by the preeminent newspaper in South Florida, the Sun-Sentinel, based on surveys of over ten thousand employees in Miami-Dade, Broward, and West Palm counties. The award recognizes companies whose employees express (i) confidence in their leaders and the direction of the business and (ii) appreciation for how they are treated at work.

Riordan, Lewis & Haden is a leading private equity firm which partners with entrepreneurs to help them build distinctive high-growth businesses and realize their aspirations. RLH provides experienced strategic guidance to its portfolio companies while embracing the entrepreneurial spirit of those companies' founders. The RLH investment team, which averages over 15 years of private equity experience, has developed proven processes to enhance organic growth and drive enterprise value. With a 35+ year history of successful investing, RLH is uniquely able to help fast growing, profitable enterprises with $25-150 million revenue in the business services, healthcare, and government services sectors achieve their goals. The firm currently manages over $1 billion of assets and is actively seeking new portfolio company investments.

