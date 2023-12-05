RLX Technology Announces Business Acquisitions to Facilitate Its International Expansion

RLX Technology Inc.

05 Dec, 2023, 04:30 ET

BEIJING, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX Technology" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX), a leading global branded e-vapor company, today announced that it entered into two share purchase agreements with two target companies and their respective shareholders (the "Share Purchase Agreements for Business Acquisitions") with a total consideration of approximately US$25 million. The entry of the Share Purchase Agreements for Business Acquisitions and the transactions contemplated thereunder have been approved by the Company's board of directors and audit committee.

Each of the two target companies is a market leader in e-vapor industry in its home country, located in Southeast Asia and North Asia, respectively. The transactions contemplated under the Share Purchase Agreements for Business Acquisitions are expected to facilitate the Company's international expansion in Southeast Asia and North Asia. The Company also plans to continue its overseas expansion in the future.

About RLX Technology Inc.

RLX Technology is a leading global branded e-vapor company. The Company leverages its strong in-house technology, product development capabilities, and in-depth insights into adult smokers' needs to develop superior e-vapor products.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.relxtech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward- looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; trends and competition in China's e-vapor market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; PRC governmental policies, laws and regulations relating to the Company's industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is current as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

