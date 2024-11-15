RLX Technology Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

RLX Technology Inc.

Nov 15, 2024

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNEWSWIRE/ - RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX Technology" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX), a leading global branded e-vapor company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenues were RMB756.3 million (US$107.8 million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB498.9 million in the same period of 2023.
  • Gross margin was 27.2% in the third quarter of 2024, compared with 24.1% in the same period of 2023.
  • U.S. GAAP net income was RMB169.4 million (US$24.1 million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB176.6 million in the same period of 2023.
  • Non-GAAP net income[1] was RMB261.9 million (US$37.3 million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB201.4 million in the same period of 2023.

"We delivered another strong performance in the third quarter of 2024, showcasing our ability to consistently excel in diverse markets despite rapidly evolving trends and regulations," commented Ms. Ying (Kate) Wang, Co-founder, Chairperson of the Board of Directors, and Chief Executive Officer of RLX Technology. "Our efficient, adaptable localization strategies have empowered us to establish market leadership in multiple countries by cultivating strong product-market alignment and building solid relationships with local distributors and retailers. Furthermore, our broad offering of premium, reliable cartridge-based products and growing selection of disposables and open-system products have earned the loyalty of adult smokers worldwide. As a trusted e-vapor brand for adult smokers, we remain committed to creating innovative, high-quality products in line with shifting trends and regulations, meeting users' needs while driving RLX's long-term growth."

Mr. Chao Lu, Chief Financial Officer of RLX Technology, added, "Our robust third quarter results were led by a 51.6% year-over-year increase in net revenues to RMB756.3 million, underscoring the success of our internationalization efforts. Our gross margin also improved year over year, expanding 3.1 percentage points to 27.2%, thanks to a favorable shift in our revenue mix and our effective cost optimization initiatives. Notably, we maintained stable non-GAAP operating expenses while rapidly growing revenue, highlighting our operational leverage. We are also excited to continue returning value to our shareholders with our second cash dividend since our IPO while also executing our share repurchase program. Going forward, we will remain dedicated to pursuing development opportunities that deliver sustainable, growing profits and enhance returns for our shareholders."

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Net revenues were RMB756.3 million (US$107.8 million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB498.9 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily due to our international expansion.

Gross profit was RMB206.0 million (US$29.4 million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB120.0 million in the same period of 2023.

Gross margin was 27.2% in the third quarter of 2024, compared with 24.1% in the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily due to a favorable change in the revenue mix and the cost optimization efforts.

Operating expenses were RMB216.6 million (US$30.9 million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB154.4 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the fluctuation of share-based compensation expenses, from RMB24.8 million in the third quarter of 2023 to RMB92.5 million (US$13.2 million) in the third quarter of 2024. The changes in share-based compensation expenses were primarily due to the changes in the fair value of the share incentive awards that the Company granted to its employees in line with the fluctuations in the Company's share price.

Selling expenses were RMB69.0 million (US$9.8 million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB44.8 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to an increase in share-based compensation expenses and branding expenses.

General and administrative expenses were RMB123.2 million (US$17.6 million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB78.8 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to an increase in share-based compensation expenses.

Research and development expenses were RMB24.4 million (US$3.5 million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB30.8 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to a decrease in salaries, welfare benefits and depreciation and amortization expenses, slightly offset by an increase in share-based compensation expenses.

Loss from operations was RMB10.7 million (US$1.5 million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB34.3 million in the same period of 2023.

Income tax expense was RMB30.4 million (US$4.3 million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.7 million in the same period of 2023.

U.S. GAAP net income was RMB169.4 million (US$24.1 million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB176.6 million in the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income was RMB261.9 million (US$37.3 million) in the third quarter of 2024, compared with RMB201.4 million in the same period of 2023.

U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per American depositary share ("ADS") were RMB0.135 (US$0.019) and RMB0.129 (US$0.018), respectively, in the third quarter of 2024, compared with U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.133 and RMB0.130, respectively, in the same period of 2023.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS[2] were RMB0.211 (US$0.030) and RMB0.200 (US$0.029), respectively, in the third quarter of 2024, compared with non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.152 and RMB0.149, respectively, in the same period of 2023.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term bank deposits, net, short-term investments, net, long-term bank deposits, net and long-term investment securities, net of RMB15,361.7 million (US$2,189.0 million), compared with RMB14,930.8 million as of June 30, 2024. In the third quarter of 2024, net cash generated from operating activities was RMB156.6 million (US$22.3 million).

Dividend Payment

The Company announced that its Board of Directors approved a cash dividend of US$0.01 per ordinary share, or US$0.01 per ADS, to holders of ordinary shares and holders of ADSs, respectively, as of the close of business on December 6, 2024 Beijing/Hong Kong Time and New York Time, respectively, payable in U.S. dollars. The payment date is expected to be on or around December 13, 2024 and on or around December 20, 2024 for holders of ordinary shares and holders of ADSs, respectively.

[1] Non-GAAP net income is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

[2] Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

About RLX Technology Inc.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is a leading global branded e-vapor company. The Company leverages its strong in-house technology, product development capabilities and in-depth insights into adult smokers' needs to develop superior e-vapor products.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.relxtech.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Non-GAAP net income represents net income excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is computed using non-GAAP net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc. and the same number of ADSs used in U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS calculation.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate its operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that they help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that are included in net income. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measures facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance, as they could provide useful information about its operating results, enhances the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allows for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in its financial and operational decision making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. They should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income, basic and diluted net income per ADS or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of its operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review its historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to our data. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB7.0176 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on September 30, 2024, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollar amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward- looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; trends and competition in global e-vapor market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; governmental policies, laws and regulations across various jurisdictions relating to the Company's industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is current as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands)





As of

December 31,

September 30,

September 30,

2023

2024

2024

RMB

RMB

US$

ASSETS


Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

2,390,298

3,255,500

463,905

Restricted cash

29,760

58,265

8,303

Short-term bank deposits, net

2,631,256

2,602,887

370,908

Receivables from online payment platforms

6,893

5,357

763

Short-term investments

3,093,133

2,199,658

313,449

Accounts and notes receivable, net

60,482

121,939

17,376

Inventories

144,850

81,432

11,604

Amounts due from related parties

118,736

248,762

35,448

Prepayments and other current assets, net

508,435

299,409

42,666

Total current assets

8,983,843

8,873,209

1,264,422

Non-current assets:




Property, equipment and leasehold improvement, net

77,358

56,998

8,122

Intangible assets, net

69,778

59,156

8,430

Long-term investments, net

8,000

8,000

1,140

Deferred tax assets, net

58,263

58,262

8,302

Right-of-use assets, net

52,562

31,304

4,461

Long-term bank deposits, net

1,757,804

1,022,279

145,674

Long-term investment securities, net

5,236,109

6,223,159

886,791

Goodwill

66,506

64,528

9,195

Other non-current assets, net

4,874

5,632

803

Total non-current assets

7,331,254

7,529,318

1,072,918

Total assets

16,315,097

16,402,527

2,337,340




LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


Current liabilities:


Accounts and notes payable

266,426

352,403

50,217

Contract liabilities

49,586

24,508

3,492

Salary and welfare benefits payable

39,256

75,047

10,694

Taxes payable

77,164

127,526

18,172

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

103,996

107,771

15,357

Amounts due to related parties

101,927

10,380

1,479

Dividend payable

881

-

-

Lease liabilities - current portion

29,435

16,710

2,381

Total current liabilities

668,671

714,345

101,792




Non-current liabilities:


Deferred tax liabilities

23,591

21,757

3,100

Lease liabilities - non-current portion

24,419

7,136

1,017

Total non-current liabilities

48,010

28,893

4,117

Total liabilities

716,681

743,238

105,909








Shareholders' Equity:


Total RLX Technology Inc. shareholders' equity

15,609,393

15,662,993

2,231,959

Noncontrolling interests

(10,977)

(3,704)

(528)

Total shareholders' equity

15,598,416

15,659,289

2,231,431




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

16,315,097

16,402,527

2,337,340

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)










For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2023

(As adjusted) (a)

2024

2024

2024

2023

(As adjusted) (a)

2024

2024

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$









Net revenues

498,929

627,176

756,288

107,770

1,065,929

1,935,087

275,748

Cost of revenues

(278,578)

(400,712)

(473,379)

(67,456)

(529,004)

(1,201,701)

(171,241)

Excise tax on products

(100,313)

(68,602)

(76,933)

(10,963)

(272,624)

(226,775)

(32,315)

Gross profit

120,038

157,862

205,976

29,351

264,301

506,611

72,192









Operating expenses:







Selling expenses

(44,751)

(62,235)

(68,975)

(9,829)

(175,738)

(184,097)

(26,234)

General and administrative expenses

(78,849)

(128,997)

(123,226)

(17,560)

(293,985)

(362,177)

(51,610)

Research and development expenses

(30,783)

40

(24,435)

(3,482)

(150,782)

(55,935)

(7,971)

Total operating expenses

(154,383)

(191,192)

(216,636)

(30,871)

(620,505)

(602,209)

(85,815)









Loss from operations

(34,345)

(33,330)

(10,660)

(1,520)

(356,204)

(95,598)

(13,623)









Other income







Interest income, net

158,260

154,207

156,659

22,324

469,951

469,724

66,935

Investment income  

21,028

12,718

13,070

1,862

63,001

38,564

5,495

Others, net

33,412

22,739

40,745

5,806

183,949

92,427

13,171

Income before income tax

178,355

156,334

199,814

28,472

360,697

505,117

71,978

Income tax expense

(1,746)

(21,389)

(30,423)

(4,335)

(35,677)

(68,156)

(9,712)

Net income

176,609

134,945

169,391

24,137

325,020

436,961

62,266

Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

1,579

2,631

3,737

532

4,169

7,085

1,010

Net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc.

175,030

132,314

165,654

23,605

320,851

429,876

61,256

Other comprehensive (loss)/income:







Foreign currency translation adjustments

(83,978)

44,174

(181,148)

(25,813)

331,004

(124,268)

(17,708)

Unrealized income on long-term investment securities

3,508

705

5,292

754

11,920

5,984

853

Total other comprehensive (loss)/income

(80,470)

44,879

(175,856)

(25,059)

342,924

(118,284)

(16,855)

Total comprehensive income/(loss)

96,139

179,824

(6,465)

(922)

667,944

318,677

45,411

Less: total comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling
    interests

1,579

2,618

3,730

531

4,169

7,078

1,010

Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to RLX
    Technology Inc.

94,560

177,206

(10,195)

(1,453)

663,775

311,599

44,401









Net income per ordinary share/ADS 







 Basic

0.133

0.108

0.135

0.019

0.244

0.348

0.050

 Diluted

0.130

0.103

0.129

0.018

0.239

0.333

0.047









Weighted average number of ordinary shares/ADSs







Basic

1,316,452,743

1,228,869,526

1,225,417,517

1,225,417,517

1,317,292,081

1,234,501,619

1,234,501,619

Diluted

1,344,359,144

1,284,388,803

1,287,927,444

1,287,927,444

1,344,018,578

1,289,831,349

1,289,831,349

Note (a): The Company acquired various companies on December 13, 2023, which was accounted for as an under common control transaction in accordance with ASC 805-50. The Company retrospectively adjusted the above comparative unaudited condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income/(loss) in the prior quarter and prior nine months period.

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)






For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2023

(As adjusted) (b)

2024

2024

2024

2023

(As adjusted) (b)

2024

2024

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Net income

176,609

134,945

169,391

24,137

325,020

436,961

62,266

Add: share-based compensation expenses







       Selling expenses

(4,045)

9,172

5,768

822

4,571

19,543

2,785

       General and administrative expenses

29,771

93,026

85,295

12,154

140,190

244,735

34,874

       Research and development expenses

(936)

(24,074)

1,446

206

1,490

(18,747)

(2,671)

Non-GAAP net income

201,399

213,069

261,900

37,319

471,271

682,492

97,254









Net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc.

175,030

132,314

165,654

23,605

320,851

429,876

61,256

Add: share-based compensation expenses

24,790

78,124

92,509

13,182

146,251

245,531

34,988

Non-GAAP net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc.

199,820

210,438

258,163

36,787

467,102

675,407

96,244









Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share/ADS







- Basic

0.152

0.171

0.211

0.030

0.355

0.547

0.078

- Diluted

0.149

0.164

0.200

0.029

0.348

0.524

0.075

Weighted average number of ordinary shares/ADSs







- Basic

1,316,452,743

1,228,869,526

1,225,417,517

1,225,417,517

1,317,292,081

1,234,501,619

1,234,501,619

- Diluted

1,344,359,144

1,284,388,803

1,287,927,444

1,287,927,444

1,344,018,578

1,289,831,349

1,289,831,349

Note (b): The Company acquired various companies on December 13, 2023, which was accounted for as an under common control transaction in accordance with ASC 805-50. The Company retrospectively adjusted the above unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP results in the prior quarter and prior nine months period.

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(All amounts in thousands)











For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2023

(As adjusted) (c)

2024

2024

2024

2023

(As adjusted) (c)

2024

2024

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Net cash generated from/(used in) operating
    activities

82,853

196,764

156,554

22,309

(106,494)

357,338

50,920

Net cash generated from investing activities

967,234

557,132

139,120

19,824

1,780,871

1,116,917

159,159

Net cash used in financing activities

(206,577)

-

(74,780)

(10,656)

(401,311)

(547,665)

(78,042)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash,
    cash equivalents and restricted cash

(5,918)

10,032

(45,818)

(6,529)

52,884

(32,883)

(4,685)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and
    restricted cash

837,592

763,928

175,076

24,948

1,325,950

893,707

127,352

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at
    the beginning of the period

1,777,444

2,374,761

3,138,689

447,260

1,289,086

2,420,058

344,856

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at
    the end of the period

2,615,036

3,138,689

3,313,765

472,208

2,615,036

3,313,765

472,208










Note (c): The Company acquired various companies on December 13, 2023, which was accounted for as an under common control transaction in accordance with ASC 805-50. The Company retrospectively adjusted the above comparative unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows in the prior quarter and prior nine months period.

SOURCE RLX Technology Inc.

