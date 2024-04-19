RLX Technology Files 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F

News provided by

RLX Technology Inc.

Apr 19, 2024, 17:30 ET

SHENZHEN, China, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX Technology" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX), a leading global branded e-vapor company, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 19, 2024.

The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov and on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.relxtech.com. The Company will provide a hard copy of its  audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request.

About RLX Technology Inc.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is a leading global branded e-vapor company. The Company leverages its strong in-house technology, product development capabilities, and in-depth insights into adult smokers' needs to develop superior e-vapor products.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.relxtech.com.

Contacts

In China:

RLX Technology Inc.
Head of Capital Markets
Sam Tsang
Email: [email protected] 

Piacente Financial Communications
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: [email protected] 

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE RLX Technology Inc.

Also from this source

RLX Technology Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX Technology" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX), a leading global branded e-vapor company, today announced its unaudited...

RLX Technology to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on March 15, 2024

RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX Technology" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX), a leading global branded e-vapor company, today announced that it will report...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Tobacco

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics