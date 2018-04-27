RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aceto Corporation

Aceto shareholders may, no later than June 25, 2018, move the Court for appointment as a lead plaintiff of the Class. If you purchased shares of Aceto and would like to learn more about these claims or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.

Aceto Corporation markets, sells, and distributes human health products, pharmaceutical ingredients, and performance chemicals. The Company offers finished dosage form generics, nutritionals, pharmaceutical intermediates, active pharmaceutical ingredients, specialty chemicals, and agricultural protection products.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) due to undisclosed competitive and pricing pressures, Aceto was unlikely to meet the performance metrics the Company provided to its investors as financial guidance; (ii) accordingly, Aceto's financial guidance was overstated; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Aceto's financial statements and Defendants' statements about Aceto's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On April 18, 2018, after the market closed, Aceto disclosed that "the financial guidance issued on February 1, 2018, should no longer be relied upon," and suspended "further financial guidance for at least the balance of the fiscal year." Aceto also disclosed that "the Company anticipates recording non-cash intangible asset impairment charges, including goodwill, in the range of $230 million to $260 million on certain currently marketed and pipeline generic products as a result of continued intense competitive and pricing pressures." Aceto also disclosed the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Edward Borkowski, who had joined Aceto just two months earlier.

As a result of the disclosure, Aceto's stock price fell $4.74 per share, or 64%, to close at $2.66 per share on April 19, 2018.

