RM LAW Announces Investigation of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc.

BERWYN, Pa., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. has commenced an investigation into potential securities law violations by certain officers of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. ("Aegean Marine" or the "Company") (NYSE: ANW).
If you purchased shares of Aegean Marine and would like to learn more about these claims or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.
On June 4, 2018, Aegean disclosed that "approximately $200 million of accounts receivable owed to the Company at December 31, 2017 will need to be written off. … The transactions that gave rise to the accounts receivable ("the Transactions") may have been, in full or in part, without economic substance and improperly accounted for in contravention of the Company's normal policies and procedures." Additionally, the Company disclosed that "there could be other adjustments that result from the Audit Committee's review that could impact the financial statements."
Following this disclosure, shares of the Company's stock declined $2.15 per share, or over 75%, to close on June 5, 2018 at $0.70 per share.
For more information regarding this, please contact RM LAW, P.C. (Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire) toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or by email at rm@maniskas.com or click here. For more information about class action cases in general or to learn more about RM LAW, P.C. please visit our website by clicking here.
RM LAW, P.C. is a national shareholder litigation firm. RM LAW, P.C. is devoted to protecting the interests of individual and institutional investors in shareholder actions in state and federal courts nationwide.
CONTACT: RM LAW, P.C.
Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire
1055 Westlakes Dr., Ste. 300
Berwyn, PA 19312
484-324-6800
844-291-9299
rm@maniskas.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rm-law-announces-investigation-of-aegean-marine-petroleum-network-inc-300660850.html
SOURCE RM LAW, P.C.
Share this article