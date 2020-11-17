RM LAW Announces Investigation of Akers Biosciences, Inc.

BERWYN, Pa., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Akers Biosciences, Inc. ("Akers" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AKER) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Akers' agreement to merge with MYMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("MYMD").

Under the terms of the agreement, Akers will issue a number of shares of Akers common stock to MYMD's shareholders. Upon completion of the merger, Akers' shareholders will own approximately 20% of the combined company and MYMD's shareholders will own approximately 80% of the combined company.

Under the terms of the agreement, Akers will issue a number of shares of Akers common stock to MYMD's shareholders. Upon completion of the merger, Akers' shareholders will own approximately 20% of the combined company and MYMD's shareholders will own approximately 80% of the combined company.

RM LAW, P.C. is a national shareholder litigation firm.

CONTACT: RM LAW, P.C.

Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire

1055 Westlakes Dr., Ste. 300

Berwyn, PA 19312

484-324-6800

844-291-9299

[email protected]

SOURCE RM LAW, P.C.

