The partnership introduces a first-of-its-kind free built-in CRM offering inside a private fan monetization platform, giving talent agencies, AI model owners, and multi-creator teams a centralized way to onboard creators, manage accounts, assign agents, organize profiles, and scale monetization workflows at no extra cost — while comparable agency CRM tools commonly start around $40 per creator per month and can scale to $260+ based on revenue and features.

DALLAS, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RM11, a private premium creator platform built for modern fan monetization, today announced a partnership with Concierge11 to offer agencies a free built-in CRM designed for creator agencies, AI model owners, and teams managing multiple creator accounts.

Agencies can request free access to Concierge11 at www.concierge11.com.

The operating system for creator teams integrated into RM11.

The launch marks a major step forward for the creator economy, where agencies and creator management teams are increasingly operating more like technology-enabled businesses than traditional talent managers. As creators expand across subscriptions, paid messaging, live streaming, video calls, AI-generated content, and private fan communities, agencies need more than spreadsheets, shared inboxes, and disconnected tools to manage daily operations.

Concierge11 gives those teams a centralized operating system inside RM11.

Available through www.concierge11.com, the CRM allows agencies and AI owners to manage multiple creators, assign roles, organize profiles, support onboarding, and streamline internal workflows from one place.

"Creator businesses are becoming more complex, and the tools supporting them need to evolve," said Natasha August, Co-Founder & CEO of RM11. "Agencies are no longer just helping creators post content. They are managing teams, conversations, compliance steps, monetization strategies, AI models, and fan relationships at scale. Concierge11 brings those workflows directly into RM11 so agencies can operate more efficiently and creators can grow with more support."

Why This Matters to the Creator Economy

The creator economy has matured beyond individual creators managing everything on their own. Today, many creators work with agencies, managers, chatters, editors, operators, and AI teams to build and monetize their brands.

Yet many of the tools used to manage creator businesses were not built for this environment.

Generic CRMs are often designed for sales teams. Social media tools are built for publishing. Messaging platforms are built for communication. Spreadsheets are flexible but difficult to scale.

Creator agencies need something different: a more affordable CRM built around creator monetization.

That cost difference matters for teams managing multiple creator accounts. Infloww lists its CRM pricing as starting at $40 per creator profile per month, while CreatorHero says its platform starts at $39.99 per month and scales to $260 based on creator revenue. For an agency managing 20 creators, even a $40 baseline can mean roughly $800 in monthly CRM software fees before add-ons or higher-tier pricing — making a free built-in CRM a meaningful cost advantage for agencies trying to scale.

The operating need is just as important as the pricing gap. CreatorHero describes top-performing creator agencies as replacing manual workflows and fragmented tools with automation, centralized creator management, and real data, while Infloww positions its CRM around managing all creators in one place with roles and permissions, a centralized chat inbox, fan insights, PPV history, scripts, and built-in proxies.

Concierge11 was created to fill that gap.

By offering Concierge11 directly through RM11, agencies can manage creator operations closer to where monetization happens. Instead of jumping between platforms, agency teams can organize creator profiles, assign roles, manage onboarding, and support creator accounts within a connected ecosystem at no extra cost.

A Built-In CRM for Agencies Managing Human Creators, AI Models, and Hybrid Creator Brands



The launch is especially relevant as AI creators and digital personalities become a larger part of the creator economy. AI model owners often manage multiple brands at once, each with its own audience, persona, content style, and monetization strategy.

Concierge11 gives AI owners and agencies a more structured way to manage those accounts.

The CRM supports teams managing:

Human creators

AI models

Hybrid creator brands

Multiple fan monetization accounts

Chatter teams

Creator managers

Agency admins

Profile and onboarding workflows

For AI model owners, this means better organization across multiple digital personalities. For creator agencies, it means clearer team structure, better visibility, and fewer manual processes. For platforms like RM11, it represents a shift toward building deeper infrastructure for the businesses operating on top of creator platforms.

What Concierge11 Helps Agencies Do



Concierge11 is designed to help agencies and creator teams:

Manage multiple creator accounts in one place

Assign chatters and team members to specific creators

Organize creator profiles, notes, and account details

Support creator onboarding and account setup

Reduce reliance on spreadsheets and shared documents

Create clearer visibility across creator operations

Support human, AI, and hybrid creator accounts

Scale creator management without adding operational chaos

The goal is to give agencies the structure they need without requiring them to pay for a separate CRM or force-fit creator operations into tools built for unrelated industries.

Why Tech Companies and Social Platforms Should Pay Attention



Concierge11 reflects a larger trend in the technology and social media industries: creator platforms are no longer just content destinations. They are becoming business infrastructure.

As more creators operate like startups and more agencies manage creators like portfolios, the platforms that win will be the ones that provide deeper operational tools, not just publishing or monetization features.

For social media companies, creator platforms, fintech providers, AI companies, and creator economy startups, RM11's integration of Concierge11 highlights an important shift: monetization platforms must support both the creator and the team behind the creator.

Agencies and AI owners need tools for access control, workflow management, onboarding, communication, monetization oversight, and account organization. Concierge11 brings those capabilities into the RM11 ecosystem.

"Creators are building real businesses, and agencies are helping them scale," said August. "But the backend of the creator economy is still fragmented. Concierge11 is our answer to that. We want RM11 to be more than a monetization platform — we want it to be the infrastructure that helps creator businesses run better."

Built for the Modern Agency Model

Creator agencies and model agencies are managing more moving parts than ever before. A single creator account may involve a manager, content assistant, chatter, editor, compliance reviewer, payout contact, and growth strategist.

Without a centralized system, important details can get lost.

Concierge11 helps agencies bring those pieces together. The CRM gives teams a shared workspace where they can manage creator assignments, support account setup, and maintain consistency across multiple creators.

For agencies moving creators onto RM11, Concierge11 also creates a smoother onboarding path. Teams can help creators get set up, organize brand details, and build monetization workflows within one connected environment.

Free to Use for RM11 Agency Partners



Concierge11 is available as a free built-in CRM for agencies using RM11. There is no separate CRM subscription fee and no long-term contract required, helping agencies avoid the added monthly software costs common with standalone agency CRM tools.

Agencies, AI model owners, and multi-creator teams can request access at www.concierge11.com.

About RM11

RM11 is a private premium creator platform built for creators, agencies, and modern fan monetization. RM11 gives creators tools to monetize memberships, paid content, messaging, live streams, 1:1 video calls, and direct fan relationships. The platform supports human creators, AI creators, and agencies looking for a more flexible, private, and creator-first way to build revenue. RM11 has the lowest platform fees of only 10%.

For more information, visit www.rm11.com/signups

About Concierge11

Concierge11 is RM11's built-in CRM for creator agencies, model agencies, AI model owners, and teams managing multiple creators. Concierge11 helps agencies manage creator accounts, assign chatters, organize profiles, support onboarding, and centralize agency workflows inside the RM11 ecosystem.

For more information or to request access, visit www.concierge11.com.

FAQ: Concierge11, RM11's Free CRM for Creator Agencies

What is Concierge11?

Concierge11 is a free built-in CRM by RM11 designed for creator agencies, model agencies, AI model owners, and teams managing multiple creator accounts. It helps agencies onboard creators, assign chatters, manage profiles, and organize creator operations from one dashboard.

Is Concierge11 free?

Yes. Concierge11 is free for agencies using RM11. There is no separate CRM subscription fee and no long-term contract required.

Who should use Concierge11?

Concierge11 is built for creator agencies, model agencies, chatter teams, talent managers, AI model agencies, and anyone managing multiple creators or fan monetization accounts.

Is Concierge11 a CRM for OnlyFans agencies?



Concierge11 is a CRM built for agencies that want a more organized way to manage creators, chatters, onboarding, and monetization workflows on RM11. Concierge11 is not affiliated with OnlyFans.

Can Concierge11 integrate with Passes, Fanvue, or Fansly?



Concierge11 is native to RM11 and currently does not integrate with Passes, Fanvue, Fansly, or any other platform.

How does Concierge11 help creator agencies?



Concierge11 helps creator agencies centralize operations by allowing them to manage creator accounts, assign team members, support profile setup, organize creator information, and keep agency workflows in one place.

Can Concierge11 be used by AI model agencies?



Yes. Concierge11 supports agencies managing human creators, AI models, and mixed creator accounts. Agencies can use Concierge11 to organize account setup, creator profiles, chatter workflows, and team access.

Can agencies assign chatters inside Concierge11?



Yes. Concierge11 is designed to help agencies assign team members to creator accounts, making it easier to manage conversations, profiles, and creator support workflows.

Does Concierge11 replace spreadsheets and shared documents?



Concierge11 can help agencies reduce reliance on spreadsheets, shared documents, and scattered communication tools by centralizing creator management inside one CRM built specifically for creator agencies.

How do creators onboard through Concierge11?



Agencies can use Concierge11 to help manage the onboarding process for creators on RM11. Creators still complete the required RM11 account setup and verification steps, while agencies can manage and organize creator accounts through the CRM.

What problems does Concierge11 solve for creator agencies?



Concierge11 helps solve common agency challenges such as disorganized creator onboarding, unclear chatter assignments, scattered account information, lack of visibility across creators, and inefficient management of multiple creator profiles.

Is Concierge11 useful for small agencies?



Yes. Concierge11 is useful for both small and large agencies from 3 creators to 500. Small agencies can use it to stay organized from the beginning, while larger agencies can use it to manage multiple creators, team members, and workflows at scale.

How can an agency get access to Concierge11?



Agencies can request access by visiting www.concierge11.com.

What is RM11?



RM11 is a private premium creator platform that helps creators monetize memberships, paid content, messaging, live streams, 1:1 video calls, and fan relationships. RM11 also supports agencies through its free built-in CRM, Concierge11.

What keywords describe Concierge11?



Concierge11 can be described as a free CRM for creator agencies, a CRM for model agencies, a creator management platform, an agency dashboard for creators, a chatter management CRM, and a creator monetization CRM built by RM11.

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SOURCE RM11.com