RMCAD Associate Professor, Crisosto Apache, Named the State of Colorado's Newest Poet Laureate

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, January 28, Associate Professor of Liberal Arts at RMCAD, Crisosto Apache, was named Colorado's 11th Poet Laureate. Poet Laureate is one of the highest recognitions in the world of poetry. Apache will hold the honor for a two-year term which will involve outreach work as an ambassador for the arts throughout Colorado. This term is especially noteworthy as Colorado celebrates its 150th anniversary alongside the United States' 250th anniversary.

Crisosto Apache is a tremendously talented educator and poet, having written such acclaimed works as " GENESIS " and " Ghostword ." Apache won the Betty Berzon Emerging Writers Award and was a finalist for the Colorado Authors League in Poetry for " is(ness) ." Additionally, Apache has been an influential member of RMCAD's creative community since 2017, teaching English, Literature, and World Thought, in addition to poetry.

Crisosto Apache is originally from Mescalero, New Mexico on the Mescalero Apache Reservation. Crisosto is Mescalero Apache, Chiricahua Apache, and Diné (Navajo) of 'Áshįįhí (Salt Clan) born for Kinyaa'áanii (Towering House Clan). Apache earned an MFA in Creative Writing from the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Apache is a passionate advocate for the Native American LGBTQ+ / 'two spirit' identity.

"I have always believed that words have the power to change the landscape of hearts and minds. My heart is full of joy and gratitude to be entrusted with this position, and to join the lineage of the incredible poetic voices that have shaped Colorado; is an honor beyond words," shared Crisosto Apache. "I am also full of gratitude to be part of Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design, an institutional community that fully supports me stepping into this role. I continue to believe that poetry is more vital now than ever and is not merely an art form, but a bridge to truth. In my service as Laureate, I hope to continue to support my students, colleagues, and the community of Colorado, utilizing poetry as a light."

Founded in 1963, Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design (RMCAD) is an accredited institution of higher education that offers 10 affordable, art and design BFA degree programs, ranging from illustration, to interior design, animation, fashion design, and more. RMCAD serves its students from a 23-acre campus in Lakewood, Colorado, but also virtually, as a leader in online education for more than a decade, providing flexibility and convenience for the busy student. Students learn from professors who are also working artists and provide valuable real-world industry knowledge, advice, and connections to help students prepare for their career ahead.

