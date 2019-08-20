RMCAD Grants Jefferson County High School Graduates A Full Year Of Tuition

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to further drive creative careers while inspiring the next generation of young artists, the Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design (RMCAD) is offering a scholarship tuition grant for Jefferson County high school graduates and teachers as part of our community partnership.

Jefferson County high school graduates can expect to have 30 credits (totaling to one year of college) by the time they graduate RMCAD at no cost: three credits granted for freshman, six granted for sophomores, nine granted for juniors and 12 granted for seniors. Jefferson County teachers who want to further their education get a 50 percent tuition break.

The reduced tuition grant goes into effect starting the 2020/2021 academic school year. Current students who went to a Jefferson County high school will be grandfathered in based on their current grade level. This applies to all Jefferson County graduates.

For additional information about the Jefferson County scholarship, please contact Daron Rodriguez, Senior Vice President of Marketing at drodriguez@rmcad.edu.

