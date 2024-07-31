RMCAD's 2024 Fashion Showcase, Ineffable, Will Leave You Speechless

DENVER, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design (RMCAD)'s fashion department is excited to host their annual fashion showcase 'Ineffable' on Friday, August 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. MST (doors open at 6 p.m. MST) at City Park Pavilion.

Ineffable means something too great or extreme to be expressed or described in words or something that surpasses the ability of language to express it. The event will showcase ensembles designed and created by students in the fashion department and senior collections. It is open to the public with an open bar and DJ, tickets can be purchased here .

"Our students have drawn from their personal experiences to interpret the ineffable themes in their work," shares Shannon Major, Assistant Professor of Fashion Design. "Each look tells a deeper story, expressing the struggles and triumphs of the human experience. The show will feature conceptual designs, streetwear, and ready-to-wear pieces. We hope the Denver community can join us to celebrate our students' achievements during this night to remember!"

About RMCAD

Founded in 1963, Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design is an accredited institution of higher education that offers degree programs focused on the arts, design, education, technology, and business. RMCAD serves its students from a 23-acre campus in Lakewood, Colorado, but also virtually, as a leader in online education for more than a decade. RMCAD offers courses taught by practicing industry professionals; an intimate learning environment; multimedia-rich online classes; and a beautiful historic campus. The school strives to allow artists and designers to find their voice, discover their own paths, and thrive as professionals.

