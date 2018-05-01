RMCAD's Philip J. Steele Gallery Presents 'A Clumped Charm'

The artists included in A Clumped Charm are united in their playful processes and their unique senses of humor. The title of the show, an anagram of artist Marcel Duchamp's name, reflects the absurd and experimental spirit of the works on display. The exhibition will include a variety of works from artists working in sculpture, painting, video, ceramics, and printmaking.

Participating artists include Theresa Anderson, Jennifer Arnold, Masha Asha, Bradley Benedetti, Michael Beitz, Mark Bueno, Chris Bristow, Eric Corrigan, Ian Fischer, Sam Harvey, Clay Hawkley, Jessica Langley, Steve Meyer, and John Roemer.

The exhibition's curators, Keefe and Tomiello, are founders and co-curators of Grand Opening, an artist-run space in Denver, Colo. Keefe has exhibited his artwork at RMCAD and Lane Meyer Projects, and most recently attended a residency at the Atlantic Center for the Arts in New Smyrna Beach, Fla. Tomiello previously worked at Louis B. James Gallery in New York City and co-founded Youme Haus in Brooklyn. She also curates shows independently throughout the Denver area.

The Philip J. Steele Gallery is the largest dedicated gallery space on RMCAD's campus. The Gallery exhibits student, alumni, and faculty work in addition to nationally and internationally renowned visiting artist, scholars, and designers. The Gallery mission is to create a space for dialogue, using contemporary art as a vehicle for critical discourse. Gallery hours are Monday – Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

A premier arts school in the Denver area, Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design is an innovative, rigorous, and community-oriented global learning environment that inspires passion for critical thinking and prepares learners to be forces of change in the creative industries, our communities, and the world. Find more information at www.RMCAD.edu or by calling 800.888.ARTS.

