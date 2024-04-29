-Company Unveils Plans to Capture 65K Resolution Images via Two ROVs To Identify At-Risk Artifacts That Can Be Safely Recovered During Its Future Expedition-

ATLANTA, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RMS Titanic, Inc., the salvor-in-possession of the RMS Titanic, today announced the dates for its 2024 Imaging and Research Expedition. The company also unveiled details about the plans for utilizing high-resolution imaging technology that will provide the most advanced and accurate images of the wreck site and debris field to date and help to identify artifacts at risk of being lost that can be targeted for recovery and conservation in its next expedition.

The 2024 Imaging and Research Expedition will depart from Providence, RI the first week of July. The company believes July will provide the most favorable weather window to conduct its research. The expedition will feature a vessel provided by expedition partner C-Innovations equipped with two of the company's remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) that will be used to capture the first-ever end-to-end mapping image of the wreck site and debris field.

"The 2024 expedition will not only provide the most advanced and detailed look at the current state of the wreck site and debris field but will also allow us to assess which artifacts may be at risk of being lost forever," said RMST Inc. President Jessica Sanders. "By utilizing the latest imaging and deep-sea technologies, we will get an accurate assessment of some of the most cherished artifacts, including the Marconi Radio, identify new artifacts, and we hope to shine a light on new discoveries that have never been seen before."

Prior to the vessel launching, the ROVs will be fully fitted with a custom-built structured array of high-resolution cameras and custom lighting that will provide 65K resolution imagery. The company believes this technology will not only provide unprecedented insights into the state of the wreck site, but also as to the risk of loss for artifacts that can be saved in its next expedition, before they are lost to deterioration forever.

"Titanic is one of the most studied shipwrecks to date and Marine Imaging Technologies is excited to bring the highest resolution camera systems ever deployed at the site in an effort to bring new insights about the ship to the community," said Marine Imaging Technologies Founder and Senior Director of Photography Evan Kovacs.

In addition, members of RMS Titanic, Inc.'s Digital Community will have unprecedented access to the expedition providing them a front row seat to explore the wreck site like never before. Members can join the community at member.discovertitanic.com to reserve their virtual seat on the 2024 expedition.

The mission of the TITANIC Expedition 2024 is to utilize the latest technology to continue the important work of surveying the Titanic wreck site, enhancing our understanding of its historical significance, identifying at-risk artifacts for safe recovery in future expeditions, protecting and conserving the area for future generations, furthering current scientific study, engaging a world-wide community in discovering and identifying new artifacts and marine life never before seen, and inspiring the next generation of explorers.

About RMS Titanic, Inc.:

As salvor in possession of the Titanic, RMS Titanic, Inc (RMST) is the only entity able to legally recover artifacts. To date, eight expeditions have honorably and respectfully been conducted to the wreck site. In seven of those expeditions, artifacts were recovered, about 5,500 in total. Their exhibitions have been seen by over 30 million people. Learn more at discovertitanic.com.

About C- Innovation:

C-Innovation (C-I), an affiliate of Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) and its family of companies, is a global, integrated marine services company specializing in advanced subsea solutions including ROV systems, AUV systems, subsea construction, engineering support and engineering services, fleet services, survey and positioning services, and tooling services.

