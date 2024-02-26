RMS Titanic, Inc. Announces TITANIC 2024 Imaging and Research Expedition

ATLANTA, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RMS Titanic, Inc., the salvor-in-possession of the RMS Titanic today announced its highly anticipated 2024 Imaging and Research Expedition.

Scheduled for May, the expedition will utilize the latest imaging technology and ROV's (remotely operated vehicles) to capture detailed high-resolution images of Titanic, its wreck site, and debris field. This groundbreaking mission will allow RMS Titanic, Inc. to comprehensively analyze the current condition of the wreck site and to gather a detailed assessment of artifacts that can be safely targeted for future recovery.

As part of the expedition, RMS Titanic, Inc. will collaborate with leading imaging companies and utilize the most advanced underwater imaging technologies and techniques available to capture the latest details and developments surrounding the wreck site and surrounding debris field. The images captured will provide important insights into the condition of the site and contribute to ongoing research efforts as well as feed educational initiatives already underway.

"As a company, our mission is to preserve the legacy of Titanic, its passengers, and crew for future generations. That mission means even more with the passing of our colleague, friend, and leading Titanic expert PH Nargeolet, who tragically perished with four others last June when the Titan submersible was lost at sea. PH's legacy is now inextricably intertwined with Titanic, and we are committed to ensuring his extraordinary work continues," said Jessica Sanders, President of RMS Titanic, Inc. "This monumental undertaking will allow us to document the Titanic in unprecedented detail and share new discoveries from the wreck site with the public, continuing the extraordinary work and passion of PH."

David Gallo, Ph.D., Senior Advisor for Strategic Initiatives for the Company and Troy Launay, President of TR LaunaY Inc. will leverage their decades of deep-water expertise to co-lead the expedition. Expert underwater cinematographer Evan Kovacs will lead the imaging team and Rory Golden, diver, instructor, participant in the Company's 2000 expedition (which recovered approximately 800 artifacts), will serve as the expedition's Chief Morale Officer. C-Innovation has partnered with the company to bring their deep sea operations, imaging equipment, and expertise to the expedition as the vessel and subsea equipment provider.

"The opportunity to be part of the next chapter in the exploration of the Titanic is truly exhilarating," says David Sheetz, Vice President of C-innovation. "We are committed to leveraging our expertise and resources to push the boundaries of discovery and gain a deeper understanding of this monumental piece of history."

As preparations for the expedition progress, Sheetz and the C-Innovation team will help provide new insights and meaningful contributions to the ongoing legacy of this legendary vessel.

The expedition and its research findings will help grow the company's community educational and outreach resources which provide schools and students throughout the country materials through which they can learn valuable interdisciplinary lessons in areas such as history, science, math and technology to inspire the next generation of explorers.

About RMS Titanic, Inc.:

As salvor in possession of the Titanic, RMS Titanic, Inc. (RMST) is the only entity able to legally recover artifacts. To date, eight expeditions have honorably and respectfully been conducted to the wreck site. In seven of those expeditions, artifacts were recovered, about 5,500 in total. Their exhibitions have been seen by over 30 million people. Learn more at discovertitanic.com.

About C- Innovation:

C-Innovation (C-I), an affiliate of Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) and its family of companies, is a global, integrated marine services company specializing in advanced subsea solutions including ROV systems, AUV systems, subsea construction, engineering support and engineering services, fleet services, survey and positioning services, and tooling services.

