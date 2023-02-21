ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RMS Titanic, Inc.'s mission to preserve the legacy of Titanic's maiden voyage, subsequent sinking, and the memory of its passengers and crew through comprehensive educational programs, innovative exhibitions, research and recovery initiatives, and wreck site imaging and analysis, remains strong in 2023.

RMS Titanic, Inc. is thrilled to announce a formalized partnership with La Cité de la Mer in Cherbourg for the display of Titanic artifacts, sharing of information, and collaboration in the development of interactives for future exhibitions. The company participated in a press event in December 2022 to formalize the partnership.

RMS TITANIC, INC. UNVEILS PARTNERSHIPS, COLLABORATIONS, AND THE TRUE STORY OF TITANIC Tweet this

"An esteemed and reputable partner, La Cité de la Mer's role is critical in telling the story of Titanic. They present the story of Titanic in unique ways, utilizing technology and interactives that are inspiring. I look forward to what we will develop together," said Jessica Sanders, President of RMS Titanic, Inc.

La Cité de la Mer currently has artifacts on loan, and the partnership will ensure a consistent rotation of artifacts for viewing.

RMS Titanic, Inc. is equally honored to announce a partnership to bring a portion of Ken Marschall's private collection of Olympic artifacts to the public. The Olympic artifacts show a secondary perspective of White Star Line's shipbuilding and can demonstrate areas of Titanic that were similar.

"We believe the presentation of Olympic artifacts within our exhibitions helps to round out the compelling story of Titanic. We are grateful for the opportunity to work with such a renowned artist and historian. We look forward to future potential collaborations," said Jessica Sanders, President of RMS Titanic, Inc.

RMS Titanic, Inc., in partnership with a360media, is delighted to bring its first-ever magazine, RMS TITANIC, The True Story, to the public. With article contributions from respected friends and partners, readers can learn the true story of the Titanic era, discovery, and legacy. Now available in select magazine retailers and at www.thetitanicstore.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

E/M Group: Wendy Perez

[email protected]

About RMS Titanic:

As salvor in possession of the Titanic wreck site, they are the only entity able to legally recover artifacts. To date, eight expeditions have honorably been conducted to the wreck site. In seven of those expeditions, artifacts were recovered, about 5,500 in total. Their exhibitions have been seen by over 30 million people in 33 countries worldwide.

About La Cité de la Mer

La Cité de la Mer is a Maritime Museum located in Cherbourg, Normandy, France. Cherbourg was the Titanic's first stop on its maiden voyage. La Cité de la Mer remains committed to preserving the Titanic's legacy with a dedicated exhibition within the museum. www.citedelamer.com

About Ken Marschall

Ken Marschall is known as one of the world's foremost creators of Titanic artwork. Ken has been painting and studying Titanic's appearance for over 50 years and is credited as Visual Historian on James Cameron's film Titanic. His images have become part of Titanic's history.

SOURCE RMS Titanic, Inc.