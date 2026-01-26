RMX Attends Plug and Play Innovation Triangle Aerospace & Defense Expo, Spotlighting a New "Prove-It & Deliver-Fast" Era for Defense Innovation

DALLAS, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RMX Industries, Inc. ("RMX") (OTCQB: RMXI) today announced it attended the Plug and Play Innovation Triangle Aerospace & Defense Expo at Traditions Club in Bryan, Texas, joining founders, operators, investors, and government partners focused on accelerating real-world deployment of dual-use technology.

Fig 1: Fireside Chat panel with representatives from Army Applications Lab, JPMorgan Chase and SpaceWERX.

Across conversations and programming, a clear message emerged: the playbook for winning contracts is shifting. It's no longer enough to have a compelling demo, teams need proven technology, the ability to deliver on tight timelines, and a practical, operator-centered story that shows exactly how a solution improves outcomes for soldiers and units in the field.

That theme was reinforced in a fireside chat bringing together voices from Army Applications Laboratory, SpaceWERX, and JPMorgan Chase, highlighting the growing premium on readiness, interoperability, and real deployment capacity.

The urgency is also being matched by capital. JPMorgan Chase recently launched its Security and Resiliency Initiative, a $1.5 trillion, 10-year plan to facilitate, finance, and invest in industries critical to national economic security and resiliency, including Defense and Aerospace, with up to $10 billion in direct equity and venture capital investments.

"This Expo was a strong reminder that the market is evolving rapidly and the bar is being set higher than ever before," said Karl Kit, CEO of RMX. "The most effective teams will be the ones who can show measurable impact in the real world, then scale delivery quickly. We left energized by the quality of the companies in the room and the momentum behind field-ready capability, especially solutions that depend on moving trusted data, including high-fidelity video, under real constraints."

RMX engaged with numerous teams whose missions depend on the fast, resilient movement of critical information, live video, sensor data, and operational telemetry when bandwidth is constrained, conditions are imperfect, and every second counts, underscoring the critical role VAST™ can play at the tactical edge.

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform that empowers emerging technology by connecting startups with corporations, investors, governments, and universities. Through accelerator programs, corporate innovation services, and venture investing, it helps organizations access strategically aligned startups and stay close to the latest technology trends. For more information, visit www.plugandplaytechcenter.com

About RMX

RMX Industries, Inc. (OTCQB: RMXI) is a technology company delivering advanced data compression and video optimization solutions that secures the data continuum from beyond the edge to operational cores. Through proprietary, field-validated technology originally developed for defense and security applications, RMX aims to transform how organizations capture, transmit, store, and deliver visual data across environments with any bandwidth while specializing in the most constrained networks where traditional solutions fail. RMX's solutions are designed to operate seamlessly across any infrastructure, from tactical radios and narrowband satellite links to high-bandwidth enterprise cloud systems, ensuring critical visual intelligence reaches those who need it most, when they need it most, regardless of whether connectivity is abundant, limited, degraded, or contested. For more information, visit www.rmx.io.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. In addition, our representatives or we may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing from time to time. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including our financial performance and projections, revenue and earnings growth, and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical facts, particularly those that use terminology such as "intends," "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including the risks described in the risk factors section of the reports and other documents that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Important Notice Regarding Our Regulation A Offering: An offering statement regarding our offering of units consisting of one share of class A common stock and a warrant to purchase one share of class A common stock has been filed with the SEC. The SEC has qualified that offering statement, which means that the Company may make sales of the securities described by that offering statement. It does not mean that the SEC has approved, passed upon the merits or passed upon the accuracy or completeness of the information in the offering statement. You may obtain a copy of the offering circular that is part of that offering statement through this link. Investing in a public offering like our Regulation A offering is subject to unique risks, tolerance for volatility, and potential loss of your investment, that investors should be aware of prior to making an investment decision. Please carefully review the risk factors contained in the offering circular for this offering. For more information about Regulation A offerings, including the unique risks associated with these types of offerings, please click on the SEC's Investor Bulletin . Neither this document nor any of its content constitutes an offer to sell, solicitation of an offer to buy or a recommendation for any security by the Company or any third party. The content of this document is provided for general information purposes only and is not intended to solicit the purchase of securities or to be used as investment, legal or tax advice. A securities offering by the Company is only being made pursuant to the offering circular described above. The content of this document is qualified in its entirety by such offering circular. Prospective investors are urged to consult with their own investment, legal and tax advisors prior to making any investment in the Company.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Investor Relations: [email protected]

SOURCE RMX Industries, Inc.