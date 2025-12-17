RMX Industries Announces Strategic Focus on U.S. Defense & Security, Advancing Operational AI from the Tactical Edge

VAST™ delivers real-time, high-fidelity video over constrained networks, enabling faster, more informed decisions in mission-critical environments.

DALLAS, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RMX Industries, Inc. ("RMX" or the "Company") (OTCQB: RMXI) today announced a focused strategic direction to concentrate its growth initiatives and product roadmap on U.S. defense and security applications. This strategic alignment positions RMX's field-proven capabilities at the intersection of national defense priorities and the accelerating demand for operational AI in complex, real-world environments.

A recent executive order authorizing the use of the secondary designation "Department of War" in certain official contexts underscores a renewed emphasis on operational readiness and decisive capability. Within this landscape, RMX is intensifying its commitment to what matters most at the tactical edge: ensuring trusted, high-value video and sensor data reaches operational cores with speed, resilience, and predictable performance, even when networks are degraded, contested, or severely bandwidth-constrained.

RMX's flagship platform, VAST™, is designed to condition and compress data at the source, delivering clean, trusted streams that arrive AI-ready with predictable latency while minimizing bandwidth, storage, and power requirements. This approach preserves the fidelity essential for real-time AI processing and time-critical decision-making in operational environments.

From Field Validation to Defense Adoption

Over the past year, RMX has advanced from field validation to active defense integration. The U.S. Army placed an initial VAST™ order supporting the 'Transformation in Contact' (TiC) initiatives at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC), followed by a Program Executive Office (PEO) Soldier procurement that signals growing momentum toward platform standardization. VAST™ now benefits from native integration in the U.S. Government's TAK 5.5 core video player, significantly reducing deployment complexity through features including automatic stream discovery and seamless UAS (Unmanned Aircraft System) Tool integration.

RMX further demonstrated radio-first streaming capabilities at Tough Stump Rodeo, successfully transmitting five concurrent HD feeds over L-band MANET (Mobile Ad Hoc Network) with relay to an operations center. The Apollo Group selected VAST™ as a critical enabler of operational AI, specifically for channeling high-value data from far-edge environments to core processing systems.

To support this trajectory, RMX has strengthened its intellectual property foundation with a VAST™-related patent filing and entry into a securities purchase agreement for up to $50 million in contingent financing to accelerate platform expansion and product development.

Strategic Alignment and Go-Forward Focus

As part of this strategic focus, RMX is systematically aligning its go-to-market approach, partnership ecosystem, and deployment pathways to serve defense and security stakeholders more effectively. This commitment is now reflected across the Company's redesigned digital presence. For more information visit: www.rmx.io

About RMX

RMX Industries, Inc. (OTCQB: RMXI) is a technology company delivering advanced data compression and video optimization solutions that secures the data continuum from beyond the edge to operational cores. Through proprietary, field-validated technology originally developed for defense and security applications, RMX aims to transform how organizations capture, transmit, store, and deliver visual data across environments with any bandwidth while specializing in the most constrained networks where traditional solutions fail. RMX's solutions are designed to operate seamlessly across any infrastructure, from tactical radios and narrowband satellite links to high-bandwidth enterprise cloud systems, ensuring critical visual intelligence reaches those who need it most, when they need it most, regardless of whether connectivity is abundant, limited, degraded, or contested. For more information, visit www.rmx.io.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. In addition, our representatives or we may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing from time to time. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including our financial performance and projections, revenue and earnings growth, and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical facts, particularly those that use terminology such as "intends," "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including the risks described in the risk factors section of the reports and other documents that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Important Notice Regarding Our Regulation A Offering

An offering statement regarding our offering of units consisting of one share of class A common stock and a warrant to purchase one share of class A common stock has been filed with the SEC. The SEC has qualified that offering statement, which means that the Company may make sales of the securities described by that offering statement. It does not mean that the SEC has approved, passed upon the merits or passed upon the accuracy or completeness of the information in the offering statement. You may obtain a copy of the offering circular that is part of that offering statement through this link. Investing in a public offering like our Regulation A offering is subject to unique risks, tolerance for volatility, and potential loss of your investment, that investors should be aware of prior to making an investment decision. Please carefully review the risk factors contained in the offering circular for this offering. For more information about Regulation A offerings, including the unique risks associated with these types of offerings, please click on the SEC's Investor Bulletin. Neither this document nor any of its content constitutes an offer to sell, solicitation of an offer to buy or a recommendation for any security by the Company or any third party. The content of this document is provided for general information purposes only and is not intended to solicit the purchase of securities or to be used as investment, legal or tax advice. A securities offering by the Company is only being made pursuant to the offering circular described above. The content of this document is qualified in its entirety by such offering circular. Prospective investors are urged to consult with their own investment, legal and tax advisors prior to making any investment in the Company.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Investor Relations: [email protected]

SOURCE RMX Industries, Inc.