RMX Opens Development Facility in Austin, Texas

DALLAS, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RMX Industries, Inc. ("RMX" or the "Company") (OTCQB: RMXI) today announced that it is opening a development facility in Austin, Texas, placing the Company inside one of the country's most active centers of advanced technology and innovation, the environment in which RMX is building physical-edge intelligence for security-critical environments.

Austin has become a gravitational center for ambitious technology companies. Some of the most respected names in advanced compute, hardware and applied intelligence have established major operations in the region, and a fast-growing wave of innovators continues to follow them. The result is a dense concentration of leading technology companies and a deep talent pool of engineers, applied researchers and security specialists, fed by the universities, semiconductor fabs and advanced-technology ventures concentrated in the area that RMX expects will support its recruiting and development efforts.

The Company believes the State of Texas reinforces the case, offering one of the nation's most constructive environments for technology and advanced-manufacturing companies, with a framework of economic-development programs and incentives designed to support investment, job creation and serious operating commitments.

The new facility includes a dedicated on-site lab for the testing and development of RMX's system; it is a controlled environment to refine field interpretation, low-latency response and real-world readiness, and is anticipated to shorten the path from development to field-ready capability. Co-locating engineering, testing and development under one roof is intended to accelerate how quickly RMX can move from observation to action.

"Austin is where some of the most important work in advanced technology is being done, and that is precisely where RMX wants to build," said Karl Kit, Chief Executive Officer of RMX. "We look forward to building this facility alongside an extraordinary community of companies and talent and giving us a dedicated lab to sharpen our system for the environments where time, context and trust matter most."

RMX believes the new facility supports its evolution and preparation for forthcoming products.

About RMX: RMX Industries, Inc. (OTCQB: RMXI) is a technology company delivering advanced data compression and video optimization solutions that secures the data continuum from beyond the edge to operational cores. Through proprietary, field-validated technology originally developed for defense and security applications, RMX aims to transform how organizations capture, transmit, store, and deliver visual data across environments with any bandwidth while specializing in the most constrained networks where traditional solutions fail. RMX's solutions are designed to operate seamlessly across any infrastructure, from tactical radios and narrowband satellite links to high-bandwidth enterprise cloud systems, ensuring critical visual intelligence reaches those who need it most, when they need it most, regardless of whether connectivity is abundant, limited, degraded, or contested. For more information, visit www.rmx.io.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. In addition, our representatives or we may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing from time to time. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including our financial performance and projections, revenue and earnings growth, and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical facts, particularly those that use terminology such as "intends," "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including the risks described in the risk factors section of the reports and other documents that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

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SOURCE RMX Industries, Inc.