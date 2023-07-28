RNA Analysis Market worth $9.9 Billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the near future, the RNA analysis industry is poised for unprecedented growth and innovation, driven by remarkable advancements in technology and research. With the increasing understanding of RNA's pivotal role in gene regulation and disease mechanisms, cutting-edge techniques such as single-cell RNA sequencing and nanopore sequencing are set to revolutionize the field. These breakthroughs will enable scientists and healthcare professionals to delve deeper into the intricacies of gene expression, uncovering crucial insights into complex diseases and facilitating the development of targeted therapies. Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms into RNA data analysis will expedite data processing, enhance accuracy, and ultimately lead to more personalized and effective medical interventions. As the cost of sequencing decreases and accessibility to RNA analysis becomes more widespread, this industry's trajectory is bound to empower groundbreaking discoveries and transform the landscape of precision medicine and healthcare as a whole.

RNA Analysis Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $5.3 Billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $9.9 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The global RNA analysis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period. Growth in this market is driven by the growing R&D activities in the pharmaceutical industry, and growing government investments in the field of life science research. Moreover, the increasing research being undertaken with integrated omics studies contributes to the market.

RNA Analysis Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $5.3 Billion Estimated Value by 2028 $9.9 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% Market Size Available for 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & Service, Technology, Application, End-user and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Opportunities in Emerging Countries Key Market Drivers Growing demand for personalized medicine

The reagents/consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the product & service segment in the RNA analysis market in 2022.

Based on product & service, the RNA analysis market is segmented into reagents/consumables, instruments, software, and services. In 2022, the reagents/consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the RNA analysis market. The large share of this segment is fueled by the increasing demand for omics-based therapeutics, expanding research and development activities, and the availability of various RNA analysis reagents in the market.

The PCR segment accounted for the largest share of the technology segment in the RNA analysis market in 2022.

Based on technology, the RNA analysis market is segmented into PCR, sequencing, microarrays, and RNA interference. The PCR segment accounted for the largest share in the RNA analysis market in 2022. PCR is associated with several advantages, such as ease of operation, and short production cycles. These advantages support the growth of the PCR in the RNA analysis segment.

Asia Pacific is likely to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on the region The global RNA analysis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is the largest regional segment. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the RNA analysis market during the forecast period. The growth of the pharmaceuticals market in the region is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising disposable incomes, the growing focus on personalized medicine, and the increasing government support for genomics and proteomics.

RNA Analysis Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growing demand for personalized medicine

Restraints:

High capital investments

Opportunities:

Opportunities in Emerging Countries

Challenges:

Data management in transcriptomics research

Key Market Players:

The prominent players operating in the RNA analysis market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), and Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg).

Recent Developments:

In October 2022 , Agilent Technologies and CMP Scientific Corp. entered into a co-marketing agreement to provide an integrated capillary electrophoresis-mass spectrometry (CE-MS) solution for the life science and pharmaceutical industries.

, Agilent Technologies and CMP Scientific Corp. entered into a co-marketing agreement to provide an integrated capillary electrophoresis-mass spectrometry (CE-MS) solution for the life science and pharmaceutical industries. In March 2022 , Eurofins acquired Beacon Discovery, a drug discovery-based CRO. Beacon supported the fully integrated drug discovery programs from target validation to pre-clinical candidates.

, Eurofins acquired Beacon Discovery, a drug discovery-based CRO. Beacon supported the fully integrated drug discovery programs from target validation to pre-clinical candidates. In January 2021 , Thermo Fisher acquired Phitonex to provide greater flow cytometry and imaging multiplexing capabilities for protein and cell analysis research needs. Phitonex's product offerings are also an expansion of the company's existing protein and cell analysis portfolio.

RNA Analysis Market Advantages:

Unraveling Gene Expression: RNA analysis allows researchers to study the dynamic gene expression patterns in cells and tissues, providing valuable insights into how genes are regulated and how they respond to different stimuli, disease conditions, or treatments.

Disease Understanding: By analyzing RNA profiles, scientists can gain a deeper understanding of the molecular basis of various diseases, including cancer, neurological disorders, and infectious diseases. This knowledge can lead to the identification of biomarkers and potential therapeutic targets.

Personalized Medicine: RNA analysis has the potential to enable personalized medicine approaches. By profiling an individual's RNA, clinicians can tailor treatments to the patient's specific genetic makeup and disease characteristics, increasing treatment efficacy and minimizing adverse effects.

Advancements in Therapeutics: RNA analysis plays a crucial role in the development of novel RNA-based therapeutics, such as RNA interference (RNAi) and mRNA vaccines. These groundbreaking treatments have the potential to target specific genes and revolutionize disease management.

Diagnostic Applications: RNA analysis offers a wide range of diagnostic applications. From detecting infectious agents to identifying specific genetic mutations associated with diseases, RNA-based diagnostic tests can provide faster, more accurate results than traditional methods.

Biotechnology and Drug Development: In the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, RNA analysis is utilized to assess the safety and efficacy of potential drugs. It helps identify potential drug targets and provides valuable information during preclinical and clinical trials.

Agricultural Advancements: RNA analysis is also applied in agriculture to improve crop yields, develop disease-resistant varieties, and enhance the nutritional content of food.

Non-Invasive Testing: In certain cases, RNA analysis can be performed on non-invasive samples such as blood, urine, or saliva, reducing the need for invasive procedures and making it easier to monitor patients over time.

Technological Advancements: The RNA analysis market is continuously evolving with advancements in sequencing technologies, bioinformatics, and automation. These innovations have led to increased throughput, reduced costs, and improved accuracy in data analysis.

Research Tools: The availability of diverse RNA analysis tools and kits allows researchers to perform experiments efficiently and cost-effectively, fostering a broader adoption of RNA-focused studies across academic and commercial laboratories.

Overall, the growing advantages of RNA analysis have positioned it as a pivotal component in advancing our understanding of biology, driving medical breakthroughs, and shaping the future of personalized medicine and precision healthcare.

