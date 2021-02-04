RNA Disease Diagnostics, Inc. Takes Exclusive License to Cutting-Edge Molecular RNA Diagnostic Platform Technology from UMB and UMBC

BALTIMORE, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RNA Disease Diagnostics, Inc. (RNADD) has secured an exclusive global license to a cutting-edge sensor technology jointly owned by University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB) and the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC). RNADD's first product will be a rapid point-of-care (POC) COVID-19 test with accuracy, sensitivity, and specificity that is comparable to the gold standard RT-PCR lab diagnostic.

Dipanjan Pan, MSc, PhD and his teams at UMB and UMBC developed the sensor technology, which will be used to support RNADD's development and manufacture of proprietary molecular disease diagnostic testing kits, enabling the Company to quickly and accurately detect multiple infectious diseases, helping to lead to the prevention of their transmission and spread.

Prof. Pan, who holds a joint appointment between medicine and engineering at both UMB and UMBC and who also serves as a scientific advisor to RNADD, received two emergency notice of special interest grants from the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering (NIBIB) in support of early development of the sensor technology. His development team includes Dr. Parikshit Moitra, Research Associate at UMB; Maha Alafeef, a Research Fellow at UMB; and Ketan Dighe, a Research Specialist at UMBC.

Allan Oberman, Co-Founder and Chairman for RNADD, said, "Licensing this promising sensor technology from the universities enables us to advance a diagnostic test that may serve as a future gold standard in accurate and rapid COVID-19 testing. Our hope is that this work contributes to public health as countries begin to reopen following the massive vaccination efforts designed to help with prevention."

The POC plasmonic COVID-19 test is currently under development for commercialization. The underlying technology is designed to accurately and affordably detect infectious diseases in less than 45 minutes.

"It's always very exciting to see innovative discoveries from our University system move into the private sector, especially when they can be quickly applied to help address critical medical needs, as is the case with this technology," said Phil Robilotto, DO, Director of UM Ventures, Baltimore. "We are delighted to have found such an excellent commercialization partner in RNADD for the development of Dr. Pan's very important technology."

About RNA Disease Diagnostics

RNA Disease Diagnostics (RNADD) was formed to create a best-in-class rapid and accurate molecular diagnostic technology platform that will contribute to the prevention of infectious disease transmission and to better the health of the citizens of the world . The Company plans to leverage its proprietary Antisense RNA diagnostic platform across multiple diseases and to create highly accurate, quick, affordable, and minimally invasive disease diagnostic testing kits. It's initial focus is to deploy COVID-19 Antisense diagnostic Point Of Care (POC) and Home Use Test (HUT) rapid diagnostic testing kits.

About the University of Maryland, Baltimore and UM Ventures

The University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB) is a fast-growing biomedical research center with nationally ranked professional schools of dentistry, law, medicine, nursing, pharmacy, social work, and an interdisciplinary graduate school. UM Ventures commercializes UMB's breakthrough therapies, diagnostics and devices, fuels the creation of innovative start-up companies, and attracts industry leaders and entrepreneurs to the University's thriving downtown campus. A wide portfolio of technologies is available for licensing at www.umventures.org.

About the University of Maryland, Baltimore County

UMBC is a leading public research university known for innovative teaching, relevant research across disciplines, and a supportive community that empowers and inspires inquisitive minds. UMBC serves 14,000 undergraduate and graduate students, and combines the learning opportunities of a liberal arts college with the creative intensity of a leading research university. At the same time, UMBC is one of the country's most inclusive education communities. The university's government and industry partnerships advancing entrepreneurship, workforce training, K–16 education, and technology commercialization contribute to the state's economic development. www.umbc.edu

