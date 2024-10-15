RNR Tire Express Announces 4 Key Leadership Promotions to Drive Continued Brand Expansion

Adam Sutton Named CEO, Signaling Legacy Company's Next Era of Growth

Additional Strategic Promotions Include New COO, President of Corporate Store Operations, and VP of Corporate Store Operations

Promotions Announced at Company Conference Amid Brand Strategy Planning, Touring of the Hankook Tire Plant, and More

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RNR Tire Express (RNR), the nation's leading franchise retailer for tires and custom wheels with flexible payment options, recently held its mid-year company conference where the brand announced four strategic promotions. Key appointments include former national franchise President, Adam Sutton, to CEO, as well as Matthew Warren former SVP to COO, Kyle Parman to President of Corporate Store Operations, and Matt King to VP of Corporate Store Operations.

"These promotions mark a significant milestone for our brand, underscoring our commitment to continually improving and always strengthening our strategic leadership team to best serve our franchisees and customers," said Larry Sutton, founder of RNR Tire Express. "Adam, Matthew, Kyle and Matt have all been pivotal in driving the RNR brand forward as a leader in the rent-to-own tire and wheel space and creating a culture that our Team Members desire and deserve. Our brand's future is in good hands as we continue to expand our presence across the country."

Adam Sutton, who previously served as the President of RNR, has been with the brand since 2017. With over two decades of executive leadership experience, he will oversee the RNR franchise system which includes nearly 200 locations nationwide. Adam will focus on guiding growth through creative and strategic innovation while staying true to the brand's family-friendly culture and legacy that has stood the test of time.

"I am thrilled to step into this role as CEO and build upon an incredible legacy at a company that has always prioritized and been driven by its Culture, Customers and Communities," said Adam Sutton. "Our team members and franchisees will continue to be at the heart of everything we do. I look forward to driving our next phase of growth with our incredible RNR team as we stay committed to focusing on our Serve, not Service mindset to ensure we keep providing the value and experiences our customers love and deserve."

In his seventh year with the brand, Warren oversees all company operations and departments while implementing proactive and dynamic solutions to help drive bottom line results and optimize operational efficiency. Through the use of strategic planning and commitment to fostering a collaborative environment, he will set the RNR team up for ample success for many years to come.

Parman's role as the President of Corporate Store Operations includes overseeing the operational functions of the organization to ensure alignment with the company goals and driving overall performance. His new position will allow him to lead cross-functional teams, manage performance metrics and foster a caring culture that aligns with the RNR brand. Parman has been with the company for over 20 years and is a multi-unit franchisee himself in Florida, giving him a unique advantage in helping ensure operational excellence, financial performance and a VIP customer experience across the corporate stores.

As the VP of Corporate Store Operations, King is responsible for oversight of the 25 corporate store's daily activities and ensuring efficiency and effectiveness across all operation processes. This new role will include monitoring performance, managing risk, and ensuring compliance with industry standards. He is also coming into the position with over 20 years of experience with the company where he worked his way up from a Tire Technician to Regional Director and has earned sweat equity ownership in several corporate stores in Florida.

RNR has carved out a unique niche in the tire and wheel industry with its convenient, flexible payment options that fit each customer's budget. The brand has continued its strong forward momentum as it recently announced continued expansion out West. Additionally, the RNR team anticipates its 200th location to open by the end of this year, marking a significant milestone for the brand as a leader in the tire and wheel franchise industry.

For more information on the RNR Tire Express franchise, please visit www.RNRfranchise.com.

About RNR Tire Express:

RNR Tire Express is a national franchise retailer of quality tires and custom wheels known for their customer-centric, flexible lease-to-own payment options. Established in 2000 by rent-to-own veteran Larry Sutton, RNR has grown to 199 locations in 29 states. The brand ranked No. 206 in Franchise Times' Top 400 list for 2023 and was recognized by Inc. magazine as one of America's fastest-growing private companies. Most recently, RNR ranked No. 170 in Entrepreneur magazine's 2023 Franchise 500 ranking and #1 in the Tires and Wheels category. RNR Tire Express is seeking qualified multi-unit franchisees to help expand the franchise into prime markets throughout the country.

