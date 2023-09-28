RNR Tire Express Announces Opening of First West Virginia Location

News provided by

RNR Tire Express

28 Sep, 2023, 09:39 ET

Local Entrepreneurs Bring Leading Auto Retailer to Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.V., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RNR Tire Express (RNR), the leading franchise retailer for tires and custom wheels, has announced word of their latest franchise opening; one which marks a number of firsts for the RNR team. This opening marks the official West Virginia debut for the franchise, as well as the first instance of a pre-existing, full-service auto tire shop making a full transition to become a part of the RNR Tire Express family.

Josh and Justin Fanelli, two local Parkersburg brothers and entrepreneurs, owned and operated AutoMed for 5 years before deciding that they and the community would be better served under the RNR name. Not only will the franchise model afford them the opportunity to expand the brand's presence throughout the state, but it's unique rent-to-own business concept will help save families money and ensure everyone has equal access to safe, quality, name-brand tires.

"It's exciting to be the first franchisees to break ground here in West Virginia," said Josh. "We're eager to be able to serve the people and families of Parkersburg through use of a new concept like RNR, which will fill a void that's existed in the region's consumer market for quite some time."

RNR has carved out a unique niche in the tire and wheel industry with its convenient, flexible payment options that fit each customer's budget. RNR offers and professionally installs safe, high-quality tires and custom wheels to a growing market of underserved consumers; a far more targeted focus for both brothers that they trust will help them to play a more impactful role in their community, and aid them in their ambition of introducing 5 total locations to the state.

"Our brand's entrance into West Virginia has been a long time coming," said Larry Sutton, founder and CEO of RNR Tire Express. "The agreement is a perfect representation of the commitment our team has to serving as many communities and families across the country as possible."

For more information regarding RNR Tire Express and its franchise opportunities, please visit www.RNRfranchise.com.

About RNR Tire Express:
RNR Tire Express is a national franchise retailer of quality tires and custom wheels known for their customer-centric, flexible lease-to-own payment options. Established in 2000 by rent-to-own veteran, Larry Sutton, RNR has grown to over 191 locations in 29 states. The brand ranked No. 237 in Franchise Times' Top 500 list for 2022, and was also recognized by Inc. magazine as one of America's fastest-growing private companies. Most recently, RNR was ranked No. 170 in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2023 Franchise 500 ranking and #1 in the Tires and Wheels category. RNR Tire Express is seeking qualified multi-unit franchisees to expand even further nationally with prime markets available throughout the country.

Media Contact: Danny Stewart, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or (708) 821-5923

SOURCE RNR Tire Express

Also from this source

RNR Tire Express Launches Record-Scale 9th Annual Back-to-School Giveaway

RNR Tire Express Surprises Michigan Dad with All-Expense-Paid Trip to Disneyland

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.