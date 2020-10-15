RNR Tire Express Champions Breast Cancer Awareness Month with Surprise Giveaway, Charitable Donation

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, RNR Tire Express (RNR), the nation's fastest-growing tire and custom wheel franchise, is hosting its 5th annual initiative to honor strong and inspiring breast cancer survivors and fighters. Throughout the month of October, RNR is welcoming its customers and neighbors to nominate breast cancer survivors or fighters for a chance to win a cash prize, a VIP spa day as well as a new set of tires to recognize their fearlessness and honor their strength and resilience.

From now until midnight on Sunday, October 25, RNR is encouraging families and friends across the nation to share the inspiring survivor/fighter stories of their loved ones for a chance to honor them with the ultimate surprise – $1,000 cash, a VIP spa day and a complete set of new tires. Nominations can be made at www.RNRtires.com/pink or by texting PINK to 69922. Winners must be at least 21 years of age and have a valid driver's license.

In addition to giving away tires, cash and a spa package, RNR will be collecting donations at participating stores throughout October and will be making a cash donation to a local breast cancer awareness organization.

"One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer throughout their lifetime. Due to its prevalence, most of us know someone affected by the disease in some way," said Larry Sutton, president and founder of RNR. "At RNR, we believe in serving, not just "service" – and we strive to make this core value go beyond just our stores. We are honored to have a chance to support women whose lives have been impacted by breast cancer and to research to help find a cure."

RNR has carved out a unique niche in the tire and wheel industry with its convenient, no hassle payment options to fit each customer's budget. RNR is locally owned and operated and offers and professionally installs high quality tires and custom wheels to a growing underserved market and has established a business model that allows customers to pay off name brand tires and wheels with weekly or monthly payment options that are affordable to them. Founded in 2000 by rent-to-own industry veteran, Larry Sutton, RNR has grown to 138 locations in 24 states. For more information regarding the RNR breast cancer awareness initiative, please visit www.RNRtires.com/pink.

About RNR Tire Express:

RNR Tire Express is a national franchise retailer of quality tires and custom wheels offered with convenient, no credit hassle payment options designed to fit each customer's unique budgets. Established in 2000 by lease to purchase veteran, Larry Sutton, RNR has grown to 137 locations in 24 states. The brand was recently ranked No. 40 in Franchise Gator's Top 100 list. RNR is ranked No. 265 in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2020 Franchise 500 list and was recently recognized by Inc. magazine as one of America's fastest-growing private companies in 2020. For more information about RNR Tire Express, visit www.RNRtires.com; for information about the RNR franchise opportunity, please visit www.RNRfranchise.com.

