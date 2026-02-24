RNR Tire Express Charts International Expansion with First Signed Agreement in Canada

Entrepreneurial Tech Partners Bring Premium Rent-to-Own Tire Concept to Ontario

OSHOWA, ON, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RNR Tire Express (RNR), the leading franchise retailer for tires and custom wheels, is officially entering Canada with the signing of its first international franchise agreement. The new location is currently under construction at 1080 Simcoe St. N in Oshawa, Ontario, and is anticipated to open in March 2026.

"Expanding into Canada is a natural next step for RNR as we continue to grow alongside our franchisees and the communities we serve," said Adam Sutton, CEO of RNR Tire Express. "Our focus has always been on creating opportunities, delivering reliable service, and building a model that works for both customers and owners. We're excited to bring that same approach to new markets and continue growing together."

Pioneering Canadian Expansion

Spearheading the brand's Canadian debut are business partners Rakesh Jegganolla and Sravan Sharma, two technology professionals turned entrepreneurs who were drawn to RNR's unique rent-to-own model and strong franchise support system.

Jegganolla spent more than 13 years working as a software engineer before transitioning into franchising in 2020 through the childcare industry, where he developed a strong appreciation for franchise support and operational structure. Sharma brings over a decade of business acumen with experience spanning technology, consulting, and working alongside Big Four firms. After building successful careers in technology, both partners pursued a long-standing goal of launching a business together in Canada. Following extensive research, they identified RNR as the ideal opportunity to introduce a differentiated automotive retail concept to the Ontario market.

"We've always wanted to own a business together, and RNR checked every box we were looking for," said Jegganolla, co-franchisee. "Tires and wheels are an essential service with consistent demand, and the rent-to-own model allows us to make a real impact in the community by helping customers access safe, reliable transportation."

The partners identified Oshawa as a prime market for RNR's entry into Canada, citing strong population growth and a clear gap in flexible tire payment options. While traditional tire retailers operate in the region, none offer the same combination of flexible payment solutions, service, and product selection that define the RNR experience.

"Being the first RNR Tire Express franchise in Canada is an incredible opportunity to bring a proven, customer-focused model to a new market," said Sharma. "We're excited to introduce flexible payment options and high-quality service to the Oshawa community, and to set the foundation for RNR's growth across Canada."

The Oshawa store marks the first step in what could become broader expansion across Ontario and additional Canadian markets as the brand continues to grow its global footprint.

Growing Demand of Rent-to-Own Market

RNR has carved out a unique niche in the tire and wheel industry with its convenient, flexible payment options that fit each customer's budget. RNR offers and professionally installs safe, quality tires and custom wheels for a growing market of underserved consumers who may not have the disposable income to cover unexpected tire expenses that can exceed $1,200 out of pocket, helping keep drivers safely on the road while better serving the needs of the local community.

About RNR Tire Express:

RNR Tire Express is a national franchise retailer of quality tires and custom wheels known for their customer-centric, flexible lease-to-own payment options. Established in 2000 by rent-to-own veteran Larry Sutton, RNR has grown to over 200 locations in 30 states. The brand ranked No. 176 in Franchise Times' Top 400 list for 2025 and was recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as one of the Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners. Most recently, RNR ranked No. 186 in Entrepreneur magazine's 2026 Franchise 500 ranking. RNR Tire Express is seeking qualified multi-unit franchisees to help expand the franchise into prime markets throughout the country.

