RNR Tire Express Donates Over $1 Million to Charities in 2018

TAMPA, Fla., March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RNR Tire Express (RNR), the nation's fastest-growing tire and custom wheel franchise, announced today that alongside continued growth, the brand made a record-breaking amount of charitable donations this past year. Committed to living out its mission and core values, RNR gave monetary donations, time and talent as well as goods to those in need across the nation totaling $1 Million.

In 2018, RNR hosted charitable initiatives benefitting neighbors in need both locally and globally. Ranging from gathering volunteers in Tampa, the brand's headquarters, in order to collect supplies and donations for Puerto Rico's Hurricane Maria relief efforts, to surprising three deserving mothers with the ultimate gift – a car for Mother's Day, the brand took any opportunity to give back. RNR also hosted a back-to-school giveaway offering families in need the chance to pick up donated school supplies for their children, as well as honored a woman fighting breast cancer and her nurse with a $1,000 donation, VIP spa day and a new set of tires. In addition to major system-wide initiatives, the brand and its dedicated franchisees worked year-round striving to make the world a better place through ongoing hyper-local initiatives.

"It's incredibly rewarding to see the impact that we've had the opportunity to make on organizations, families and individuals with what to us, may seem like such small acts of kindness," said Larry Sutton, Founder and CEO of RNR Tire Express. "At RNR Tire Express, service is at the cornerstone of our brand, not only as a commitment to our customers, but also to all of our neighbors and friends in need. We look forward to continuing to serve for many years to come."

Since its inception, RNR has donated a total of $4 Million to charities. The brand has grown to 118 locations in 23 states, reaching nearly $160M in system-wide sales this past year. Through this growth, RNR strives to continue incorporating and living out the values instilled in its core. With the help of franchise partners across the nation, RNR plans to continue making strides through charitable giving to make a difference in the world.

About RNR Tire Express:

RNR Tire Express is a national franchise retailer of quality tires and custom wheels offered with convenient, no credit hassle payment plans designed to fit each customer's unique budgets. Established in 2000 by rent-to-own veteran, Larry Sutton, RNR has grown to 118 locations in 23 states. The brand was recently ranked No. 40 in Franchise Gator's Top 100 list. RNR is ranked No. 218 in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2019 Franchise 500 list and was also recognized by Inc. magazine as one of America's fastest-growing private companies. The brand was also honored by Franchise Times magazine as one of the nation's top 500 largest franchises in 2018. RNR Tire Express is seeking qualified multi-unit franchisees to expand even further nationally with prime markets available throughout the country. For more information about RNR, or to inquire about franchise opportunities, visit www.RNRfranchise.com.

