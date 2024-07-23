RNR Tire Express Marks a Decade of Giving with 10th Annual Back-to-School Giveaway

Leading Tire and Wheel Retailer to Donate a Record of 9,000 Backpacks across 170 Locations

TAMPA, Fla., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RNR Tire Express (RNR), the nation's leading franchise retailer for tires and custom wheels, announces its 10th annual back-to-school giveaway, set to be its most impactful initiative yet. Hosted by 170 of its franchise locations, the company is set to gift a record-breaking 9,000+ backpacks filled with essential school supplies to alleviate the financial burden of the upcoming school year for local families.

The RNR Home Office team in Tampa packing backpacks in preparation for the event.

The giveaway is set to kick off on July 29 when families are encouraged to visit their local RNR for backpack pickups, while supplies last at participating locations. Additionally, select stores will offer various deals and promotions to ensure families are safe on the road this back-to-school season, including free tire safety checks (promotions vary by location).

As one of the brand's longest-held traditions, the franchise's 10th consecutive year serves as a reminder of the exponential growth the giveaway has seen since its inception in 2013. With over 30,000 backpacks donated, the event continues to grow as the franchise expands its footprint across the nation.

"Since the beginning of this giveaway initiative, our goal has been to make an impact in the communities that we serve every day," said Candace Lovett, National Marketing Director for RNR Tire Express. "Reaching our 10th year is truly special for us. We are grateful to have supported local families for the past decade, ensuring that students have the supplies they need for a successful school year while helping keep families safe while on the road. We are looking forward to the next milestone as we continue to grow this event year after year."

Committed to continually giving back in impactful ways, RNR lives its brand mantra 'Changed Lives, Changing Lives' throughout the year. Annual donation efforts have resulted in over a million dollars raised nationwide for various non-profit organizations and annual giveaways. As active local community members, the franchise continues to find ways to meaningfully give back and honor deserving individuals. RNR celebrates and thanks all those who are a part of the RNR family - from students, essential workers, parents, cancer survivors and fighters, and more.

"Amidst the challenges facing families today, providing a free backpack and school supplies is a small gesture that can have a big impact," said Larry Sutton, Founder and CEO of RNR Tire Express. "As we celebrate a decade of giving back with our annual event, we're honored to support our community and help alleviate some of the financial burdens families may face."

Additionally, amid rising costs of essential classroom supplies, RNR Tire Express aims to alleviate costs for teachers with its 3rd annual Teacher Wishlist giveaway. With 90% of educators across the country spending their own money on essential school supplies, the 2024 Back-to-School Teacher School Supply Giveaway will reduce stress associated with back to school season for nominated teachers across the nation, allowing them to focus on the educational needs of their students. Nominations for teachers will run from July 22 through August 10.

For more information on this year's Back-to-School Giveaway, please visit www.RNRtires.com/school.

RNR Tire Express is a national franchise retailer of quality tires and custom wheels known for their customer-centric, flexible lease-to-own payment options. Established in 2000 by rent-to-own veteran Larry Sutton, RNR has grown to over 197 locations in 29 states. The brand ranked No. 206 in Franchise Times' Top 400 list for 2023 and was recognized by Inc. magazine as one of America's fastest-growing private companies. Most recently, RNR ranked No. 170 in Entrepreneur magazine's 2023 Franchise 500 ranking and #1 in the Tires and Wheels category. RNR Tire Express is seeking qualified multi-unit franchisees to help expand the franchise into prime markets throughout the country.

