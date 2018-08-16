RNR Tire Express Named One of America's Fastest-Growing Companies by Inc. Magazine

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a year of significant growth, Inc. magazine ranked RNR Tire Express (RNR) No. 3,514 on its 37th annual Inc. 5000 list. Long recognized as the most prestigious ranking of the nation's top 5000 fastest-growing private companies, the Inc. 5000 list represents a comprehensive look at a highly-competitive crop of distinguished companies driving the American economy's most dynamic sector – independent and midsized businesses. RNR Tire Express continues to outdrive the competition, making the list for the fourth consecutive year and boasting 107 percent growth rate over the last three years.

Distinguished companies are ranked according to the growth percentage of annual revenue over a three-year period. To be featured on the list, applicants must have proven their company's strategies to be successful, demonstrating increased growth, revenue and reputation. Only the elite private, employee-based firms are recognized and awarded, which is known as the gold standard of entrepreneurial success.

"We are honored to be recognized by Inc. magazine for the fourth year in a row and are humbled to be ranked among some of the most influential brands in the nation," said Larry Sutton, founder and president of RNR Tire Express. "RNR has seen tremendous growth and development this year as a direct result of our entire system's passion and diligence in providing high-quality products, services and experiences to each and every one of our customers."

Over the last year, RNR has experienced momentous growth across the board, from inking a 16-unit franchise agreement with seasoned entrepreneurial veterans in order to expand the brand's deep southeastern roots to debuting locations in brand new markets including Colorado and Nevada. Further solidifying the brand's success, in addition to national recognition for the brand's growth, RNR has also recently been named one of its home-region's Top 500 Companies by the Florida Business Observer. Looking ahead, the brand is looking to continue this growth through strategic franchising with qualified prospective franchise partners.

Founded in 2000, RNR has carved out a unique niche in the tire and wheel industry with its convenient, no hassle payment plans that fit each client's budget. RNR offers and professionally installs high quality tires and custom wheels to a growing underserved market and has established a business model that allows clients to pay off name brand tires and wheels on a weekly or monthly plan that is affordable to them. The unique pay-as-you-go or lease purchase business model is not just attractive to consumers – franchisees of RNR have witnessed the demand of the service and are reinvesting in the brand to open more locations across the nation.

RNR Tire Express & Custom Wheels is a national franchise retailer of quality tires and custom wheels offered with convenient, no credit hassle payment plans designed to fit each client's unique budgets. Established in 2000 by rent-to-own veteran, Larry Sutton, RNR has grown to 114 locations in 21 states. For the third year in a row, the brand was listed as the No. 1 in category for wheels and tires in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2018 Franchise 500 list and also took home the No. 202 spot on the annual ranking. The brand owns two spots on Tire Business' 2017 Annual Report coming in at No. 15 for total revenue and No. 18 for total locations. RNR Tire Express & Custom Wheels is seeking qualified multi-unit franchisees to expand even further nationally with prime markets available throughout the country. For more information about RNR, or to inquire about franchise opportunities, visit www.RNRfranchise.com.

