RNR Tire Express Opens 200th Franchise Location

Leading Tire and Wheel Retailer Reaches Major Milestone with Opening of New Location in Schenectady, NY

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RNR Tire Express (RNR), the leading franchise retailer for tires and custom wheels, is accelerating its growth with the opening of its 200th location – a major milestone in the brand's dynamic expansion. Set to open in Schenectady, NY, this landmark store underscores RNR's commitment to meeting surging consumer demand for its innovative pay-as-you-go tire and wheel model while solidifying its footprint across the U.S.

The 200th RNR Tire Express location is located in Schenectady, N.Y.

At the helm of the 200th location is husband-and-wife team, Jeff and Patrina Leland, who bring over three decades of business acumen to the brand. After working together in a third-generation family distribution business, which was sold in 2019, they embarked on their entrepreneurial journey with RNR Tire Express. They opened their first location in Queensbury, NY, in January 2021, where Patrina's operational expertise earned her the Rookie Manager of the Year award, despite having no prior experience in the tire industry. Patrina manages the daily operations of their stores, leveraging her diligence and years of business experience to drive success. Jeff supports the business by identifying prime real estate opportunities and securing financing for expansion.

"We're thrilled to not only celebrate the opening of our second RNR location, but also bring the brand to this incredible milestone," said Jeff and Patrina Leland. "Being part of the RNR family has been an incredible experience, from the support we've received to the opportunity to serve our community with quality tire solutions. As we continue to grow, we're excited to see where the future takes us and look forward to helping even more customers drive safely and confidently on the road"

RNR has redefined the tire and wheel industry by offering convenient, budget-friendly payment options tailored to each customer's needs. Catering to a growing market of underserved consumers – millions who lack the disposable income to cover unexpected tire expenses of $1,200 or more – RNR provides access to safe, high-quality tires and custom wheels, professionally installed with care and expertise.

"As we celebrate the opening of our 200th location, we recognize that this milestone is a testament not only to our strong business model but also to the unwavering dedication and hard work of our franchisees," said Adam Sutton, CEO of RNR Tire Express. "While we enter our company's 25th year, we are excited to continue expanding and bringing our flexible payment solutions for tire and wheel needs to more communities across the country."

RNR plans to continue its expansion throughout the remainder of the year, with additional openings scheduled in key markets, including Salisbury, NC, and Vicksburg, MS. As the brand continues to expand its nationwide footprint, company leadership is seeking new qualified franchisees in prime territories such as Denver CO, Nashville TN, Pennsylvania, and the Northeast.

For more information regarding RNR Tire Express and its franchise opportunities, please visit www.RNRfranchise.com .

About RNR Tire Express:

RNR Tire Express is a national franchise retailer of quality tires and custom wheels known for their customer-centric, flexible lease-to-own payment options. Established in 2000 by rent-to-own veteran Larry Sutton, RNR has grown to 200 locations in 29 states. The brand ranked No. 206 in Franchise Times' Top 400 list for 2023 and was recognized by Inc. magazine as one of America's fastest-growing private companies. Most recently, RNR ranked No. 170 in Entrepreneur magazine's 2023 Franchise 500 ranking and #1 in the Tires and Wheels category. RNR Tire Express is seeking qualified multi-unit franchisees to help expand the franchise into prime markets throughout the country.

Media Contact: Maeve Devitt, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 224-723-9645

SOURCE RNR Tire Express