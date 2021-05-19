Ro Acquires Modern Fertility to Accelerate Its Leadership in Women's Health

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ro , the healthcare technology company, today announced the acquisition of Modern Fertility , a high-growth reproductive health company focused on addressing gaps in women's healthcare through fertility testing, research, education, and community. Since 2017, Modern Fertility has empowered people with ovaries nationwide to play a more active role in their health and build the lives they want on their own terms.

The acquisition represents a dramatic expansion of Ro's women's health offering, adding Modern Fertility—one of the fastest growing women's health businesses in the country—to Ro's vertically-integrated primary care platform. Following the integration, Modern Fertility co-founders Afton Vechery and Carly Leahy will lead Ro's women's health vertical, which will be uniquely positioned to become the first choice for women's healthcare needs. Afton will become President of Women's Health at Ro, and Carly will become Vice President of Brand, Women's Health at Ro.

Zachariah Reitano, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ro, said, "What Afton, Carly, and the Modern Fertility team have built over the last few years is nothing short of incredible. What excited us most about Modern Fertility is their relentless focus on the customer, their unique, proactive approach to fertility and women's health, and the fact that Afton and Carly live and breathe Modern Fertility with every ounce of their being. Together they've created, in our opinion, a women's health company that is defining of a generation."

Afton Vechery, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Modern Fertility, said, "We started Modern Fertility to transform women's health from reactive to proactive. About 1 in 6 couples struggle to conceive and yet there are only about 500 infertility clinics nationwide. We now have the opportunity to dramatically accelerate our vision of supporting women in every single step of the journey in reproductive care and beyond. With Ro, we will be able to drive better outcomes and lower costs for millions of women—and redefine women's health as we know it. I could not be more energized about the future of Modern Fertility."

Modern Fertility makes personalized fertility information and support much more accessible earlier in life, through at-home tests, tools, and community. Like Ro, Modern Fertility takes a patient-centric approach. It meets people with ovaries where they are in their fertility journey and gives them what they need to plan ahead and make informed and independent decisions about their health—whether they want children or not.

Modern Fertility will integrate with Ro's nationwide platform and infrastructure to scale its operations and existing offerings and build new personalized healthcare experiences. Ro's infrastructure will enable Modern Fertility to accelerate its growth, expand its community, and deliver more tools and services to support women with more power over their bodies and futures. The acquisition will also deepen the impact of Ro's existing women's healthcare vertical, leveraging Modern Fertility's research capabilities, deep community, and team of reproductive health experts to address more women's healthcare demands throughout its platform.

Modern Fertility provides at-home tests and digital tools, backed by physicians and research, to help people own the decisions impacting their bodies and future—whatever these decisions may be. Modern Fertility's flagship product, its Hormone Test, provides ongoing insight about fertility and how it's changing over time for a fraction of the historical cost. These tests are supported by ongoing education and coaching at no additional cost, and expand access to high-quality reproductive health for women throughout family planning and beyond. Building on the success of its Hormone Test, in the last year, Modern Fertility expanded its offering to include its Prenatal Multivitamin, developed with OBGYNs, as well as its quantitative Ovulation Test, early detection Pregnancy Test, cycle tracking app, and digital fertility tracking tools. Looking ahead, Modern Fertility, powered by Ro, has a meaningful opportunity to deepen its relationship with its community by offering solutions for the expanding scope of women's health.

About Ro

Ro is the healthcare technology company building a patient-centric healthcare system. Ro's vertically-integrated primary care platform powers a personalized, end-to-end healthcare experience from diagnosis, to delivery of medication, to ongoing care. With a nationwide provider network, in-home care API, and proprietary pharmacy distribution centers, Ro seamlessly connects telehealth, diagnostics, and pharmacy services to provide high-quality, affordable healthcare without the need for insurance. Since 2017, Ro has facilitated more than six million digital healthcare visits in nearly every county in the United States, including 98% of primary care deserts. Visit Ro.co for more information.

About Modern Fertility

Modern Fertility is a reproductive health company making personalized fertility information and support more accessible. We provide fertility essentials, including at-home tests and tools that help people get proactive about their reproductive health––whether they're trying for kids or not. Modern Fertility is about giving people more power over the decisions impacting their bodies and futures, whatever these decisions may be.

