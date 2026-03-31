RO HELPS PATIENTS SAVE UP TO $1,200 PER YEAR ON WEGOVY® THROUGH COLLABORATION WITH NOVO NORDISK

The Wegovy® injectable and pill are now available at even lower cash pay prices on Ro

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ro, the leading direct-to-patient healthcare company, today announced that patients can save up to $1,200/year on the Wegovy® pen or $600/year on the Wegovy® pill through its collaboration with Novo Nordisk. The new savings options (including 3, 6, and 12 month prepaid plans) enable cash paying patients to access new, lower prices available for both the Wegovy® pen or pill. In addition, patients will soon be able to save with new, lower price Ro Body membership options.

Lowest Wegovy® (semaglutide) prices now available on Ro

"At Ro, we fight every day to help patients achieve their health goals—but goals don't matter if treatment isn't within reach. Affordability is access, and helping patients save up to $1,200 per year on Wegovy® is a meaningful step toward breaking down that barrier for millions more people," said Zach Reitano, CEO and co-founder of Ro. "Working with Novo Nordisk, we're pushing forward a new model for how life-changing GLP-1 treatments reach patients—more affordably and at scale."

Since April of 2025, Ro has worked with Novo Nordisk to help more patients access FDA-approved GLP-1 medications at the best available cash prices. Most recently, Ro launched Novo's new Wegovy® pill on its direct-to-patient platform—making the pill an option to patients nationwide on day one of its market availability. This first-of-its-kind drug launch helped meet the incredible demand for the only FDA-approved oral GLP-1 weight loss medication and make it one of the most successful launches ever.

"More and more people are turning to direct-to-patient channels like Ro that seamlessly offer FDA-approved medicines and weight loss support with a convenient, end-to-end experience. By introducing new subscription pricing for Wegovy® at our lowest prices, we're giving people even more control over their care journey, with transparent payment options that fit their individual needs," said Ed Cinca, senior vice president, Marketing & Patient Solutions at Novo Nordisk.

In April, Ro will also introduce new options offering significant savings for the Body membership, enabling patients access to high-quality ongoing care, 24/7 messaging, progress tracking and side effect monitoring, and 1-1 coaching.

For those who want to check their insurance coverage, Ro's GLP-1 Insurance Checker has helped over 2 million people understand their benefits, so they can get their medication at the lowest possible price—whether that's using insurance coverage or paying cash.

For more information on Ro's membership and full suite of GLP-1 options, visit https://ro.co/weight-loss/.

About Ro

Ro is a direct-to-patient healthcare company with a mission of helping patients achieve their health goals by delivering the easiest, most effective care possible. Ro is the only company to offer nationwide telehealth, labs, and pharmacy services. This is enabled by Ro's vertically integrated platform that helps patients achieve their goals through a convenient, end-to-end healthcare experience spanning from diagnosis, to delivery of medication, to ongoing care. Since 2017, Ro has helped millions of patients in nearly every single county in the United States, including 99% of primary care deserts. Visit ro.co for more information.

See Important Safety Information about GLP-1 medications, including Boxed Warning, at ro.co/safety.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Ro