RO OFFERS ELI LILLY'S FOUNDAYO™, THE NEWEST GLP-1 INNOVATION

Foundayo™ gives patients a new once daily pill option and expands Ro's comprehensive weight loss formulary

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ro, the leading direct-to-patient healthcare company, today announced eligible patients can now access Foundayo™ (orforglipron) – Eli Lilly Company's newest oral GLP-1 innovation – on the Ro platform, adding to Ro's already comprehensive formulary of FDA-approved GLP-1s. Foundayo™ is a once daily oral treatment for adults with obesity or overweight with weight-related medical problems.

Meet daily Foundayo™ (orforglipron), from the makers of Zepbound.®

Ro empowers patients to connect with a licensed provider and, if appropriate, determine which GLP-1 is the best option based on their insurance coverage, the cost, and their unique clinical needs and health goals – whether they're just getting started or in search of a maintenance option. Foundayo™ on Ro starts at a cash pay price of $149 per month for the lowest dose (additional membership fees apply).

"We're excited to work with Lilly to offer the newest GLP-1 pill on the market. There is no one size fits all treatment for weight management, and Foundayo™ offers patients an affordable and flexible option to meet their goals," said Zach Reitano, co-founder and CEO of Ro. "We're proud to be able to offer the most innovative treatments at launch, with the highest quality care, nationwide."

"Despite GLP-1s being available for years, there are still so many people holding back from treatment due to stigma, lack of access, or concern over how the medication will fit into their lifestyle," said Laura Steele, Group Vice President of U.S. Cardiometabolic Health at Eli Lilly. "We're committed to expanding access to treatment options through channels that meet patients where they are and help them achieve their weight loss goals."

Ro's obesity care formulary is one the most comprehensive of any telehealth company, integrating cash pay and insurance-eligible options that can be delivered to one's home or picked up at a retail pharmacy. With Ro's GLP-1 Insurance Checker, anyone can verify their benefits coverage for free so they can get their medication at the lowest possible price – whether that's using insurance coverage or paying cash. To date, Ro has helped over 2 million people understand their benefits coverage to get the best medication for them.

For more information on Ro's membership and full suite of GLP-1 options, visit https://ro.co/weight-loss/.

About Ro

Ro is a direct-to-patient healthcare company with a mission of helping patients achieve their health goals by delivering the easiest, most effective care possible. Ro is the only company to offer nationwide telehealth, labs, and pharmacy services. This is enabled by Ro's vertically integrated platform that helps patients achieve their goals through a convenient, end-to-end healthcare experience spanning from diagnosis, to delivery of medication, to ongoing care. Since 2017, Ro has helped millions of patients in nearly every single county in the United States, including 99% of primary care deserts. Visit Ro.co for more information.

See Important Safety Information about GLP-1 medications, including Boxed Warning, at ro.co/safety.

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SOURCE Ro