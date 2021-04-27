Ro Launches Exclusive Roman OTC Products in First National Retail Collaboration

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ro, the healthcare technology company, today announced it is launching Roman's doctor-designed over-the-counter products in over 4,600 Walmart stores nationwide. This is the company's first retail collaboration, aiming to provide Walmart consumers with exclusive, science-backed health and wellness options in the aisle and online, with the option to use Ro's telehealth services for more of their healthcare needs.

"We know people are starting their healthcare journeys in a number of places. For some, it's in a doctor's office or online through a telehealth visit. For others, it may be in their local Walmart or retail pharmacy," said George Koveos, Chief Operations Officer, Ro. "We want to empower people to live their healthiest lives on their terms, so if it means connecting to a doctor on Ro's platform or purchasing our over-the-counter products in-store, we're thrilled to collaborate with Walmart to help people take care of their everyday health needs wherever and whenever they choose."

Ro will debut online and in stores in Walmart with a line of Roman daily vitamins and supplements for heart health, stress relief, testosterone support, prostate health and a multivitamin, as well as Roman Swipes and condoms to support consumers' wellness and sexual health needs. This product pairing aims to highlight the potential health connection for consumers between daily wellness and sexual health and marks one of the first times a direct-to-consumer brand has entered Walmart with a cross-category product offering.

"Many patients consider and include over-the-counter products as a part of their daily health and wellness routines and often as a complement to an existing prescription or treatment plan," said Melynda Barnes, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Ro. "Knowing this, Ro's clinical team of doctors, nurses, and pharmacists designed products that people can trust to support their health as well as easily integrate into their existing health routines."

Beginning May 1, Roman daily vitamins and supplements as well as Roman Swipes and condoms will be available online at Walmart.com and in stores, reaching 97% of Walmart locations across the U.S. by June.

About Ro

Ro is the healthcare technology company building a patient-centric healthcare system. Ro's vertically integrated primary care platform powers a personalized, end-to-end healthcare experience from diagnosis, to delivery of medication, to ongoing care. With a nationwide provider network, in-home care API, and proprietary pharmacy distribution centers, Ro seamlessly connects telehealth, diagnostics, and pharmacy services to provide high-quality, affordable healthcare without the need for insurance. Since 2017, Ro has facilitated more than six million digital healthcare visits in nearly every county in the United States, including 98% of primary care deserts. Visit Ro.co for more information.

Contact

Meghan Pianta

[email protected]

(203) 556-5970

SOURCE Ro