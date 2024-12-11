RO WORKS WITH LILLY TO STREAMLINE PATIENT ACCESS TO AUTHENTIC ZEPBOUND® SINGLE-DOSE VIALS BY INTEGRATING WITH LILLY'S PHARMACY CHANNEL

Ro to launch a seamless experience for people with obesity seeking high-quality care from Ro and FDA-approved, rigorously tested Lilly medicine from LillyDirect® self-pay pharmacy

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ro today announced it is working with Eli Lilly and Company to streamline access to Zepbound® (tirzepatide) single-dose vials for Ro patients with obesity. The vials will be available as a treatment option with an on-label prescription from a Ro-affiliated provider via an integration with the LillyDirect® self-pay pharmacy channel. This offering will make it easier for Ro's clinically eligible patients to get the FDA-approved, rigorously tested Lilly medicine delivered directly to them at the self-pay price.

"Offering Zepbound single-dose vials — the most affordable branded incretin medicine by list price — through another platform to LillyDirect® will help ensure broader availability of rigorously tested, FDA-approved and regulated obesity treatment," said Patrik Jonsson, executive vice president, and president of Lilly Cardiometabolic Health and Lilly USA. "Our goal is to break down barriers and provide patients with safe and effective options they can rely on."

By combining every part of a patient's journey into one platform -- from diagnosis to delivery -- Ro makes it easy for patients to get the support they need at every step of the way to achieve their health goals. This integrated experience helps remove barriers to care and supports ongoing care management, treatment adherence, and individualized journeys -- providing high-quality obesity care at scale to patients nationwide.

"Lilly's release of Zepbound single-dose vials at a lower, self-pay-only price was groundbreaking and reflects the patient-centric model upon which Ro was founded. This integration further streamlines access to the only approved dual GIP and GLP-1 receptor agonist without patients ever having to leave the Ro app, let alone leave their home," said Zach Reitano, co-founder & CEO of Ro. "We look forward to continuing to fight for patients."

Since 2017, Ro has helped millions of patients, including hundreds of thousands start their weight management journey. Ro patients have access to high-quality, personalized ongoing obesity care including: access to a licensed physician, 24/7 messaging, 1-1 coaching, educational curriculum, weight tracking and dose logging, labs, side-effect monitoring, and monthly check-ins to handle everything from dose titration to counseling. Using its proprietary data, Ro helps patients find the best possible medication choice for them at the lowest possible price – whether that's using insurance coverage or paying cash.

Patients will be able to access Zepbound single-dose vials at: https://ro.co/weight-loss/zepbound/

About Ro

Ro is a direct-to-patient healthcare company with a mission of helping patients achieve their health goals by delivering the easiest, most effective care possible. Ro is the only company to offer nationwide telehealth, labs, and pharmacy services. This is enabled by Ro's vertically integrated platform that helps patients achieve their goals through a convenient, end-to-end healthcare experience spanning from diagnosis, to delivery of medication, to ongoing care. Since 2017, Ro has helped millions of patients, including one in every county in the United States, and in 98% of primary care deserts.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Ro