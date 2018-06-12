Road Closure, Ride Share and Parking Information for the 19th Annual Wilton Manors Stonewall Parade & Festival

The following road closures are planned to accommodate ingress and egress to and from the event festivities:

Wilton Drive from NE 21st Street to Five Points will be closed from 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 16, 2018 to 4 a.m. on Sunday, June 17, 2018. NE 22nd Street will be closed from Wilton Drive to NE 5th Ave., and NE 23rd Street will be closed from Wilton Drive to NE 6th Avenue. Water-filled barricades positioned on Wilton Drive will have openings for pedestrians to flow but block vehicles from driving through. Wilton Drive will reopen for traffic on Sunday, June 17, 2018.

Ride sharing to and from the event is encouraged. The ride sharing location map details the following designated drop-off and pick-up areas:

City Parking Lot, 840 NE 2 nd Street

Street Woman's Club, 600 NE 21 st Court

Court Richardson Park , 1937 Wilton Drive

, 1937 Wilton Drive Wilton Manors Library, 500 NE 26th Street

The parking location map details the following paid parking options ($20 per car):

City Hall, 2020 Wilton Drive

Municipal Complex, 2100 Dixie Highway

Richardson Park , 1937 Wilton Drive

, 1937 Wilton Drive Fort Lauderdale High School , 1600 NE 4 th Avenue

, 1600 NE 4 Avenue 23 rd Drive at NE 11 th Avenue

Drive at NE 11 Avenue 8th Terrace at 26th Street

There will be limited reserved parking spaces at Hagen Park allowing in and out privileges. The cost of a reserved spot is $40. VIP pass holders can reserve parking spaces based on availability. Reserved parking reservations may be made at http://bit.ly/stonewall2018.

The 2018 Wilton Manors Stonewall Festival will kick off at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 16 when the marketplace opens featuring various vendors and exhibitors. Then at 5 p.m. the much-anticipated Stonewall Parade will travel down the north side of Wilton Drive. Following the parade there will be a host of live performances until 11 p.m. The festival will take place along Wilton Drive extending from Five Points/NE 26th Street to NE 21st Court.

"We are thrilled to have Chuck Panozzo, a Wilton Manors resident and activist for AIDS awareness, serve as this year's grand marshal," said Mayor Resnick. "Over the years this festival has grown into a destination event that brings people. from all different places and backgrounds, together to celebrate the milestone achievements of the LGBT community."

This year's Grand Marshal, Chuck Panozzo, is the bassist and cofounder of rock band Styx. Panozzo is an activist for AIDS awareness and gay rights and has lived in Wilton Manors for 10 years. He came out and announced he was living with HIV in 2001.

To complement the 19th Annual Stonewall Parade & Festival, Our Night OUT will be held on Friday, June 15, 2018 at The Manor Complex (2345 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors, FL 33305). This event will pay tribute LGBTQ arts and culture through unexpected visual arts, music and theatrical performances. The evening will be capped off by an incredible performance reminiscent of a Cirque du Soleil style show that includes all of the organizations headlined by a special guest star and produced by world renowned director Jonathan Hawkins. All proceeds will benefit the Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida, Stonewall Museum & Archives, and Island City Stage. This event sponsored by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and the Community Foundation of Broward. VIP tickets are $50 include 7 p.m. event entry, complimentary cocktails and hors d'oeuvres. General admission tickets are $10 with event entry at 8 p.m. For more information visit www.ournightout.org.

Groups or individuals can register as vendors for the street festival or sign up to participate in the parade. Spaces are limited and based on availability last minute registration can be completed at http://bit.ly/stonewall2018 or call (754) 257-2989.

Sponsorships to support the event are also available and start at $1,000 for the Diamond Partnership Package. For more information on sponsorship opportunities or to sign up as a sponsor, contact the VP for Development, WMEG at vpd@wmeg.org or (754) 200-2979 ext. 603.

The Wilton Manors Entertainment Group, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit partnership between the City of Wilton Manors and the Wilton Manors Development Alliance, Inc., to provide resources, guidance, and continuity for city-sponsored cultural, social, and educational events, with all funds dedicated to its mission; to benefit the community of Wilton Manors.

The festival is held in honor of the Stonewall Riots, a series of violent demonstrations staged by New York City's gay community on June 27, 1969, after they had grown tired of harassment from the New York Police Department. Each year, the City of Wilton Manors joins communities across the country to hold events that commemorate these riots.

ABOUT THE CITY OF WILTON MANORS

Wilton Manors was laid out in 1925 by Edward John "Ned" Willingham, a land developer from Georgia, as an upscale residential community. It was recognized as a Village in 1947 and incorporated as a City in 1953. Today, the City of Wilton Manors offers all the benefits of a big city from shopping, to hip restaurants and bars, a burgeoning arts community and tons of community events, yet still maintains a cozy, community-feeling offering miles of natural waterways perfect for kayaking, paddle boarding and other outdoor activities. Recently named the "Second Gayest City" in the United States, the City of Wilton Manors celebrates a diverse population of approximately 12,000 residents. To learn more about the live, work and play opportunities in Wilton Manors call (954) 390-2100 or visit www.wiltonmanors.com.

CONTACT: Laurie Menekou, (954) 732-0754 (or) lmenekou@conceptualpr.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/road-closure-ride-share-and-parking-information-for-the-19th-annual-wilton-manors-stonewall-parade--festival-300665263.html

SOURCE City of Wilton Manors

Related Links

http://www.wiltonmanors.com

