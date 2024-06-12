Road Runner Sports Achieves 40% Reduction in Call Volume While Improving Customer Experiences with C1

C1's technology solutions and services help Road Runner Sports deliver the same personalized, high-quality customer experiences to phone- and web-based customers as it does in retail stores.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C1, the global technology solution provider elevating connected human experiences, today announced that Road Runner Sports (RRS), a running shoes, apparel and fitness devices retailer, has leveraged C1's implementation of Genesys Cloud to drive a 40 percent reduction in contact center call volumes by increasing first call resolutions while also improving customer support quality.

"C1 helped us see things that we weren't seeing ourselves," said Sapidah Shefa, Vice President of Operations at Road Runner Sports. "They helped us understand how Genesys Cloud can scale for us and grow with us. That's why we rely on a partner like C1 to help guide us, and that's exactly what they have done."

Road Runner Sports was determined to build a better connected and personalized human experience online and over the phone to mirror the one-on-one relationships customers experience in retail stores. To achieve this, the company opted to transition to Genesys Cloud, a cloud-based telephony and unified communications solution that would offer longevity, flexibility and the ability to scale with company needs.

C1's implementation of Genesys Cloud provided expanded features and improved visibility into why customers are calling. These insights enabled Road Runner Sports to reduce hangups and callbacks. The migration to the new system came without delays or hiccups, remaining invisible to customers and seamless for contact center agents, who logged out of the old on-premises system one day and logged into Genesys Cloud the next.

"We are honored to partner with Road Runner Sports to transform their customer service operations," said Omar Bhatti, Chief Customer Officer at C1. "Their in-store experience provides an exceptional role model for designing online and contact center experiences. Our ability to help them increase first call resolutions, which resulted in improved customer support quality, is a testament to the efficiency and effectiveness of modernizing their engagement platform."

The partnership of Road Runner Sports and C1 remains focused on creating a heightened experience across engagement channels.

"Bringing that level of experience, that next level of 'wow' customers get at the store, to other channels, such as customer support and the website: That's huge for us," added Shefa.

The C1 Services Implementation

To ensure the modern communications solution was running on a modern infrastructure that enhanced the ability to support a distributed and remote agent workforce, C1 upgraded Road Runner Sports' aging Cisco switches to Meraki, connected them to their Cisco core 9Ks, and enabled all devices in the Meraki dashboard. C1 also provided RRS with access points for both corporate and retail operations.

C1 Services created a multi-phased implementation process for RRS that followed a "crawl, walk and run" framework:

Crawl – C1 helped Road Runner Sports get up and running on the new platform with all existing capabilities. This phase delivered improvements in customer call-back and reporting.

– C1 helped Road Runner Sports get up and running on the new platform with all existing capabilities. This phase delivered improvements in customer call-back and reporting. Walk – C1 integrated the contact center with RRS's APTOS and Oracle systems.

– C1 integrated the contact center with RRS's APTOS and Oracle systems. Run – C1 continues to provide enhancements such as artificial intelligence, intelligent virtual assistants and more.

About Road Runner Sports

Road Runner Sports was founded in 1983 by Mike Gotfredson out of his garage. The company has since grown to 47 locations in nine states with annual revenue of over $200 million. RRS is a reseller of many different brands of athletic shoes, apparel and fitness devices. The company's fitness experts use technology to assess and recommend the perfect shoe for customers. It offers a VIP Fitness Family of memberships which, for a modest annual fee, provides discounts, rewards, extended guarantees and more. RRS operates a contact center comprised of more than 100 remote agents.

About C1

C1, the global technology solution provider elevating connected human experiences, is transforming the industry by creating connected experiences that make a lasting impact on customers, our teams, and our communities. More than 6,000 customers use C1 every day to help them build meaningful connections through innovative and secure experiences. Our successful track record of tangible positive business outcomes for our customers is a testament to our ability to provide them with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness, and deep domain expertise. C1 collaborates with nearly half of the Fortune 100, along with other key global industry partners to deliver solutions with a total lifecycle approach. C1 holds more than 5,600 technical certifications across thousands of engineers throughout North America and India, including three Customer Success Centers. Learn more at onec1.com.

For further information, press only:

Meghan Keough, Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE C1