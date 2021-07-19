Road Trip Essentials To Add To Your List This Summer

DOVER, N.J., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Road trip time is here and if you are ready to make the most of this summer, a little preparation goes a long way. In addition to health and wellness items, snacks for the road and the much-needed bug spray, consider adding a reliable outdoor watch and a portable musical instrument to your packing list. Whether you are planning a weeklong trip or a weekend getaway, Casio 's portfolio of outdoor watches will help you stay on track and in tune with nature while its electronic musical instruments will keep the show going while on the road or around the campfire.

For the Music Lover

When the sun is setting and friends and family gather around the campfire for songs, dancing and stories, the ultra-portable Casiotone CT-S1 brings music to life with 61 full-size keys with touch response, stereo grand piano plus 60 other AiX-powered studio-quality tones. This great sounding electronic keyboard can be powered with six AA batteries and features strap pins for added portability. It can be connected, wired or wirelessly, to any PC, Mac, iOS or Android device via Casio's free Chordana Play app, where users can learn to play their favorite songs, download MIDI files, view real-time notes displayed graphically in the piano roll and more. In addition, with the optional WU-BT10 Bluetooth® MIDI/audio adapter, the CT-S1 can even be used as a Bluetooth speaker. The CT-S1 (MSRP: $299.99) is available in three color variations (white, black and red). To learn more about Casio's full portfolio of electronic musical instruments, please visit CasioMusicGear.com .

For the Adventurer

The PRO TREK PRG240-5 offers durability, comfort and is packed with technology to help you navigate your next adventure. A triple sensor measures altitude, barometric pressure and compass bearing to help you predict weather variations and direct you when service fails to reach your smartphone. In addition, its solar power capability ensures a stable operation even when using power-hungry functions. Additional features include 100-meter water resistance, low temperature resistance, countdown timer, alarms and more. The PRG240-5 ($280) features a black case and bezel, a digital display, large buttons for ease of operation and a resin band for added comfort. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK collection of timepieces, please visit PROTREK.Casio.com .

*The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc., and any use of such marks by Casio Computer Co., Ltd. is under license.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit http://www.casio.com/home .

About PRO TREK

PRO TREK is a line of men's watches designed and engineered to make them essential pieces of outdoor gear including Tough Solar Power, Triple Sensor Technology (i.e. altimeter/barometer, digital compass and thermometer), low temperature and water resistance, daily alarms, a stopwatch, and more. Whether individuals enjoy hiking, camping, mountain biking or hunting, Casio's PRO TREK collection offers rugged, stylish and versatile timepieces for men with features that enhance any outdoor experience. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK line of timepieces, please visit www. PROTREK.Casio.com.

SOURCE Casio America, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.casiousa.com

