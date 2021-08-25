Road-Trip Romance is on the Itinerary at Mount Rainier

Road Trip to Paradise itinerary comes in response to exploding demand for step-by-step itineraries that offer visitors the expert-chosen best attractions – and in this case, the most romantic – to experience in Pierce County. With those recommendations, visitors can choose their dates, make their bookings, and then jump in their car and go. The itinerary is named after the final point on the road trip, the Paradise recreation area at Mount Rainier National Park, which mountaineer and naturalist John Muir called "the most luxuriant and the most extravagantly beautiful of all the alpine gardens I ever beheld."

"People know this area for its museums, its waterfront and iconic Mount Rainier, but what they sometimes overlook is that all these can be combined into a romantic weekend getaway," said Matt Wakefield, Director of Marketing and Communication for Travel Tacoma – Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports. "There aren't many places on earth where you can walk along a beach, go on a horseback sunset trail ride, and wander alpine trails through wildflowers all in one long weekend."

The itinerary starts with a beach walk in the small town of DuPont before a waterfront drive to Steilacoom takes visitors to lunch overlooking the Salish Sea.

From there, lovebirds can choose between Tacoma's five major museums for a date: Some prefer watching artists shape molten glass into masterpieces at Museum of Glass or viewing the striking exhibitions in the galleries of Tacoma Art Museum. Others favor the whimsical history of the region unfolding before them at Washington State History Museum and Foss Waterway Seaport, or experiencing America's love affair with the automobile as they meander through America's Car Museum.

The evening shifts the romance into high gear, starting with a horse trail ride at sunset setting the mood before reveling in the hot comfort of the only "cannibal hot tub" in the United States. The night concludes with a romantic stay in a luxury cabin at the base of Mount Rainier, followed by a full day of rambling around Mount Rainier National Park.

The full itinerary, with details, pictures and links to book is at www.traveltacoma.com/itineraries.

