RoadMap Technologies Releases RoadMap Data Aggregation Service 2.0

RoadMap's Data Aggregation Service (DAS) allows healthcare organizations to deidentify Electronic Medical Records and other unstructured data.

BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RoadMap Technologies, a leading provider of data science and software solutions today announced the release of RoadMap DAS 2.0. DAS 2.0's updated service offerings focus on giving researchers the ability to analyze Electronic Medical Records while maintaining privacy safeguards.

RoadMap DAS adheres to the stringent standards set by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), ensuring that all of the data handling processes protect patient privacy and maintain the confidentiality of Protected Health Information (PHI). RoadMap's comprehensive security measures safeguard sensitive healthcare data against unauthorized access, breaches, and other potential threats (physical and digital), maintaining the integrity and confidentiality of patient information. Our advanced analytics process de-identified data to provide valuable insights, enabling organizations to make decisions without compromising response time to clients.

"Whether it's a simple question or an urgent request to query a database, maintaining a high service level with a quick response time is essential when helping companies understand their data.", stated Joseph Kim, Management Consultant RoadMap Technologies, "clear communication and a fast turnaround time is what enables more productivity and faster decisions."

DAS has achieved an impressive track record of exceptional performance in data aggregation and data delivery.

Industry Leading Response Time : RoadMap DAS can close IT support tickets within 37 minutes, while the average industry response time is more than four hours.

100% On-time Data Delivery : DAS delivers data and KPI reports on time with overall system uptime of 99.95%.

HITRUST Certification : RoadMap DAS has been certified multiple times by HITRUST, the gold standard for HIPAA compliance and cybersecurity, with no security incidents or deficiency ratings.

98% Forecast Accuracy. RoadMap's median forecast accuracy for healthcare organizations with patient data on an annual basis is within 2% of actuals.

Schedule a consultation with a RoadMap consultant before 2026 and learn about savings on multi-product data aggregation contracts.

About RoadMap Technologies, Inc.

RoadMap Technologies provides predictive analytics and forecasting solutions. RoadMap has also worked with more than ten of the top 25 Global Life Sciences and fifty of the Fortune 500 Companies.

RoadMap Technologies Media Contact:

Rudolph Pizzano IV, Director of Analytics

[email protected] (978) 232-8901

SOURCE RoadMap Technologies, Inc.