RoadMap TrailBlazer Launches Major Upgrade: Faster Automation, Smarter AI, and Lower Pricing

BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RoadMap Technologies today announced a major upgrade to its flagship forecasting platform, TrailBlazer, introducing a powerful set of automation, AI, and visualization features designed to make advanced forecasting faster, more intuitive, and more affordable for businesses of all sizes.

At the center of this release is Smart Data Upload, a new AI-driven capability that lets users upload datasets as-is and have them automatically cleaned, structured, and ready for forecasting. This feature removes manual data prep entirely, enabling teams to move from raw data to actionable forecasts in seconds.

TrailBlazer's AI Assistants have also received major enhancements. The upgraded models now provide more contextual understanding, allowing users to ask follow-up questions, refine analyses, and generate documentation. Dashboards, charts, and visualizations have also been redesigned with user feedback for clarity, speed, and ease of use.

To make forecasting more accessible for the occasional user or student, RoadMap is introducing a free forecasting demo where you can upload any time series of up to 200 data points. This basic plan allows individual analysts and students to experience TrailBlazer's automation and visualization tools at no cost.

The upgrade also brings major improvements to Conformal Prediction, offering refined confidence intervals and more intuitive visualizations of uncertainty. This enhancement helps organizations better understand variability, risk, and confidence levels in their projections.

"This release represents a major step forward in intelligent forecasting," said Dom Pizzano, Chief Product Officer at RoadMap Technologies. "TrailBlazer now combines powerful automation with explainable AI, giving every user - from analysts to executives - the tools to make faster, smarter decisions with confidence."

In keeping with RoadMap's client-first approach, TrailBlazer now delivers AI for all, dropping its overall pricing while adding more features, smarter automation, and enhanced analytics capabilities with the Trailblazer Essentials Plan starting at $29.99 Monthly.

TrailBlazer's new version will be available on Cyber Monday, December 1st.

RoadMap Technologies provides predictive analytics and forecasting solutions. RoadMap has worked with 50 of the Fortune 500 Companies.

