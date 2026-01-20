Roadrunner Announces General Rate Increase and Is Named a 2026 Best Place to Work by Built In for the Second Year in a Row

The Company Declares 2026 the Year of the Driver

CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roadrunner, the #2 ranked best North American LTL carrier and a leading provider of direct metro-to-metro long-haul transportation services across the United States and Canada, today announced a general rate increase (GRI) of 4.9%, effective January 26, 2026. This increase applies to the existing RDFS 501 base rate structure (effective January 15, 2025) and the RDFS 1000 base rate structure (effective July 11, 2025).

"Building on our continued elevation in service quality across the board, this 4.9% increase is part of our ongoing efforts to align rates with operational costs related to industry supply-side driver capacity tightening and continued investment in network enhancements and service excellence," said Thu Vu, Director of Pricing. "Roadrunner's commitment to reliable, leading-quality transportation is our top priority, and this measured adjustment supports sustainable growth while upholding the superior performance our customers expect."

The general rate increase will apply to specific lanes, with varying impacts based on each customer's shipment profile, including lanes, distance, and volume reflecting truckload market tightening. In addition, several accessorial charges in the Roadrunner 100 Rules Tariff will be updated to reflect current cost realities and further bolster the LTL carrier's comprehensive service offerings.

Separately, Roadrunner is thrilled to announce the award from Built In's 2026 Best Large Places to Work list for Chicago, marking the second year in a row of this prestigious recognition. The algorithmically determined awards evaluate the startups and tech companies on compensation, benefits, remote/flexible work options, and people-first culture, serving as a key resource for tech professionals seeking aligned employers.

"Today's candidates discover the companies they want to work for using AI tools," said Maria Christopoulos Katris, Founder & CEO of Built In. "Earning a Best Place to Work award not only signals to candidates that you invest in your people, it's a lever to strengthen how AI search tools understand and represent your company's story."

"Our transformation is unprecedented in transportation, and earning this spot for the second consecutive year from Built In underscores our success," said Tamara Clay, SVP Legal and Human Capital. "We are honored to rank in the preeminent 'Large Places to Work' category among so many leading brands reflecting our strategic focus on core customers delivering magnificent service. Given Built In's focus on tech companies, this award is especially gratifying as we rapidly evolve into a technology-driven organization with a best-in-class carrier at its core. Many in transportation talk about becoming tech-forward, we're actually being recognized alongside tech innovators like Snap, Box, Thumbtack, Square, Taskrabbit, and Lucid Motors."

Roadrunner proudly announces 2026 as the "Year of the Driver," reflecting the company's commitment to placing Driver Partners at the center of how the business operates, grows, and wins. Built on a true partnership model that enables entrepreneurs and puts people in business for themselves, Roadrunner offers owner-operator drivers a high-quality, reliable LTL experience with uncapped miles and earning potential across its metro-to-metro network, real-time support, strong day-to-day relationships, and a deep commitment to safety. Throughout the year, Roadrunner will honor the nearly 1,000 Driver Partners who form the backbone of its network through expanded recognition programs, annual Driver Summits, safety milestone awards, veteran driver celebrations, personal outreach initiatives, and the sharing of compelling stories that highlight both linehaul and P&D city drivers. The company will also appoint new driver advocates and continue investing in safety, technology, and a flexible network built for long-term consistency and strength. "Drivers come to Roadrunner because the company inspires them, the miles are there to earn, the support we offer is incredible, and their voice truly matters," said Nathalie de Champlain, Chief Transformation Officer & CMO at Roadrunner. "When drivers thrive, the entire network performs, and customers feel the difference."

Adding to this momentum, starting this year, every Roadrunner employee is required to build personal relationships by getting to know at least three drivers on a meaningful level, further strengthening the bonds that drive the company's success. Through numerous recognition programs, events, and heartfelt appreciation efforts throughout 2026, Roadrunner will continue to demonstrate its unwavering gratitude and commitment to the entrepreneurs who keep America moving.

About Roadrunner

Roadrunner offers more direct long-haul metro-to-metro shipping than any other nationwide LTL carrier in the United States. With nationwide presence, service into Canada and Mexico, and terminals across 40+ metro markets, the company's Smart Network™ is the preferred choice for shippers looking to move freight quickly and reliably. With Driver Teams executing Over-the-Road (OTR) moves and no freight moving on rail, their customers enjoy industry-leading transit times. The award-winning operations platform is fueled by AI and ML technology, assuring integrity of custodial controls of freight and real-time tracking and visibility. Direct routing eliminates the need for rehandles and freight handovers and hence reduces the risk of loss or damage.

More than 1,000 drivers leverage the Roadrunner Smart Network™ to empower their businesses and are fiscally motivated to deliver freight on time, intact, and damage free. (PINK: RRTS)

Roadrunner earned the #2 ranking for nationwide LTL carriers in the 42nd annual Quest for Quality Awards, the logistics industry's most respected benchmark for customer satisfaction. It received the #1 ranking by shippers for Operations, Technology, and Value.

The company has also earned several other service quality awards from multiple shippers including: the Platinum LTL Carrier Award from Echo Global Logistics, which recognizes outstanding service, commitment, and performance; the Breakthrough Carrier of the Year Award from GLT Logistics, which celebrates dedication to innovation and improvement; and the Elite Carrier Award from Total Quality Logistics (TQL). Roadrunner was named a Top 100 Trucking Company by Inbound Logistics in 2023, 2024, and 2025. Newsweek named Roadrunner one of America's Most Trusted Companies in 2022. The company earned a place on Built In Chicago's list for the 100 Best Large Places to Work in both 2025 and 2026.

To learn more about shipping with Roadrunner: https://www.roadrunnerLTL.com

Explore careers in sales, operations, and technology at Roadrunner: https://www.shiproadrunnerfreight.com/careers/work-with-us/

To drive for Roadrunner as Owner Operators and Teams: https://run4roadrunner.com/ empower their businesses and are fiscally motivated to deliver freight on time, intact, and damage free.

