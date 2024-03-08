Roadrunner CEO, Chris Jamroz, Earns 2024 Pros to Know Award

The Award Recognizes Outstanding Leaders Who Leverage the Supply Chain for Competitive Advantage

CHICAGO, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roadrunner, transportation's greatest comeback story, announced that Executive Chairman of the Board and CEO, Chris Jamroz, earned the 2024 Pros to Know Award. The award, from Supply & Demand Chain Executive, recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage the supply chain for competitive advantage.

"I'm thrilled and humbled to receive this award, but it's really about the outstanding team we've built at Roadrunner," said Chris Jamroz, Executive Chairman of the Board and CEO of Roadrunner. "It speaks volumes to our strategic service improvements, cutting-edge technology, and enhancements we've made to our network. And the best part is, we're just getting started."

"Many of today's supply chain pros are more than just leaders within their space; they're innovators, decision makers, pioneers of change and growth. They spend their time creating safer, more efficient supply chains," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "The winners continue to go above and beyond to overcome challenges, advance supply chain management, and make the impossible, possible."

This recognition follows several strategic enhancements announced by the Less-than-Truckload (LTL) carrier, including the creation of Guaranteed Service in select lanes, which offers shippers on-time delivery by the promised date or a full refund of charges, cross-border service to Canada, and 1-day service between its Southern California and Chicago locations.

Roadrunner is the recipient of several service quality awards from multiple shippers, including the Breakthrough Carrier of the Year Award from GLT Logistics which recognizes dedication to innovation and improvement and the Elite Carrier Award from Total Quality Logistics (TQL). Roadrunner was named a Top 100 Trucking Company by Inbound Logistics.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development, and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and its sister publication, Food Logistics, also operate SCN Summit and the Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to https://www.sdcexec.com/ to learn more.

About Roadrunner

Roadrunner offers more direct long-haul metro-to-metro shipping than any other nationwide LTL carrier in the United States. With nationwide presence and terminals across 40+ metro markets, the company's Smart Network™ is the preferred choice for shippers looking to move freight quickly and reliably. With Driver Teams executing Over-the-Road (OTR) moves and no freight moving on rail, their customers enjoy industry-leading transit times. The award-winning operations platform is fueled by AI and ML technology assuring integrity of custodial controls of freight and real-time tracking and visibility. Direct routing eliminates the need for rehandles and freight handovers and hence reduces the risk of loss or damage.

More than 1,000 drivers leverage the Roadrunner Smart Network™ to empower their businesses and are fiscally motivated to deliver freight on time, intact, and damage free. Roadrunner was ranked Most Improved 2022 LTL Carrier by Mastio™ and recognized by Newsweek™ as one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies in 2022. (PINK: RRTS)

