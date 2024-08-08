Roadrunner Expands Its Cross-Border LTL Service to More Markets Across Canada

The International Expansion of the Less-than-Truckload Carrier to Vancouver, Calgary, and Edmonton Follows a Successful Launch into Toronto and Montreal Earlier This Year

CHICAGO, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roadrunner, transportation's greatest comeback story, is expanding its LTL service again, this time to Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and the surrounding areas of Canada. The move follows the launch of Less-than-Truckload shipping into Toronto and Montreal earlier this year for the rapidly growing carrier. The new LTL service into Western Canada will be available for all its origin locations that ship freight to Seattle, WA.

"We are launching new service to Western Canada on the heels of ultra-successful openings of Toronto and Montreal earlier this year. Our customers have repeatedly asked us to complement our Eastern and Central Canada offering to include the West," said Tomasz Jamroz, Chief Operating Officer at Roadrunner. "We are playing into our strengths in these markets, and we are able to provide the service, quality, and on-time LTL experience our customers now expect from Roadrunner."

As the consolidation point for this new service, Seattle is one of Roadrunner's strongest terminals, highlighted by its recent win of Season II of the Operations Performance League (or "OPL") contest. The OPL is a year-long daily competition among all of Roadrunner's 40 plus brick-and-mortar locations that get judged on Key Performance Indicators or KPIs. These KPIs include more than 20 metrics such as service quality, operational efficiency, loading with care, and data accuracy.

"Our smart network keeps expanding with service to Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver," said Ryan Schelb, Vice President of Network Strategy and Expansion at Roadrunner. "We use data and analytics to analyze which markets we are opening next to provide the best long-haul LTL service. The service to Western Canada will benefit immensely from having Seattle as our launching point, since our metro-to-metro network is so unique in the LTL world."

The network expansion further into Canada follows several strategic enhancements from Roadrunner, including the creation of Guaranteed Service in select lanes, which offers shippers on-time delivery by the promised date or a full refund of charges, the opening of a new Atlanta service center, and 1-day service between its Southern California and Chicago locations. These recent service expansions have resulted in Roadrunner ranking in the Journal of Commerce's (JOC) Top 20 LTL Carriers List with the fourth largest revenue growth of any LTL carrier year-over-year.

Roadrunner is the recipient of several service quality awards from multiple shippers including: the Platinum LTL Carrier Award from Echo Global Logistics, which recognizes outstanding service, commitment, and performance; the Breakthrough Carrier of the Year Award from GLT Logistics, which celebrates dedication to innovation and improvement; and the Elite Carrier Award from Total Quality Logistics (TQL). Roadrunner was named a Top 100 Trucking Company by Inbound Logistics.

About Roadrunner

Roadrunner offers more direct long-haul metro-to-metro shipping than any other nationwide LTL carrier in the United States. With nationwide presence and terminals across 40+ metro markets, the company's Smart Network™ is the preferred choice for shippers looking to move freight quickly and reliably. With Driver Teams executing Over-the-Road (OTR) moves and no freight moving on rail, their customers enjoy industry-leading transit times. The award-winning operations platform is fueled by AI and ML technology assuring integrity of custodial controls of freight and real-time tracking and visibility. Direct routing eliminates the need for rehandles and freight handovers and hence reduces the risk of loss or damage.

More than 1,000 drivers leverage the Roadrunner Smart Network™ to empower their businesses and are fiscally motivated to deliver freight on time, intact, and damage free. Roadrunner was ranked Most Improved 2022 LTL Carrier by Mastio™ and recognized by Newsweek™ as one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies in 2022. (PINK: RRTS)

To learn more about shipping with Roadrunner: https://www.roadrunnerLTL.com

Explore careers in sales, operations, and technology at Roadrunner: https://www.shiproadrunnerfreight.com/careers/work-with-us/

To drive for Roadrunner as Owner Operators and Teams: https://run4roadrunner.com/

