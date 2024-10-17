Roadrunner Recognized in Top Tier of LTL Carriers in Annual Mastio Survey as It Launches Outbound Service from San Antonio and Laredo, Texas

Dramatically improved service and reliability resulted in a breakthrough ranking for the LTL carrier

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roadrunner has been recognized as one of the highest-rated LTL carriers in the annual Mastio LTL survey, a highly respected third-party reputational and operational audit. The company's significant advancements in service quality, including faster transit times on more than 50 lanes and an expanded guaranteed product offering, have solidified its place among the industry's best. Today, the company announced the launch of outbound service from the highly strategic Texas markets of San Antonio and Laredo – the busiest shipping port in the U.S.

Roadrunner's constant network improvements earn carrier huge gains in Mastio NPS.

Roadrunner's LTL network is uniquely positioned to service the cross-border shipping needs for manufacturing, assembly and distribution required by consumer, e-commerce, industrial, automotive and retail importers from Mexico. This latest announcement constitutes yet another strategic step in the expansion of its network as it rolls out its award-winning service into more markets across the continent.

Once known for service challenges, Roadrunner embarked on a disciplined journey to become the leading, direct metro-to-metro Less-than-Truckload (LTL) provider in the U.S. This transformation involved a comprehensive overhaul of its network, infrastructure, technology and operations. Key initiatives included exiting suboptimal partner-serviced areas, overhauling and top-grading management, improving transit times and on-time performance and expanding services, including its expedited next-day service and cross-border operations to Canada. Today, Roadrunner stands out as a top-rated, long-haul LTL specialist.

"We've earned our place as one of transportation's greatest comeback stories," said Chris Jamroz, Executive Chairman of the Board and CEO. "Our efforts to rebuild and elevate the customer experience have been recognized and the Mastio survey confirms what our customers have come to know – Roadrunner now delivers the highest quality LTL shipping in the U.S. With a Customer Value Index score of 100.18, the highest in our history, we now rank above industry leaders such as Old Dominion and Saia. Our Net Promoter Score (NPS) also surged by 40 points, marking an unprecedented leap."

"Four years ago, we knew it was a long road but that we could do it," said Dave Ross, Chief Strategy Officer at Roadrunner. "This recognition validates the internal progress we've been seeing for some time. The significant NPS and CV Index improvement is a testament to our team's hard work. Our strong performance on key metrics such as on-time deliveries and low cargo claims has enabled us to expand our network and offer customers even greater options."

Roadrunner's business decision to focus only on LTL and to improve its operations and linehaul network by moving freight long haul, metro-to-metro direct over the road (i.e., no rail) has been hugely successful for the company. The reduced rehandling of freight in its network due to loading and line hauling direct to the service centers has resulted in an extremely low exceptions rate.

Tomasz Jamroz, Roadrunner's Chief Operating Officer, added, "We made a decision to streamline our operations, digitize our network and embark on a relentless pursuit of service excellence. We transformed Roadrunner into an organization that relies on data-driven decision-making while prioritizing service, quality and speed. That effort has begun to pay off. Opening new outbound lanes from Laredo, the fastest growing inland port in the U.S., to every end point across our national footprint, reinforces our confidence in Roadrunner's service capabilities and demand for reliable LTL transportation. Our new and improved direct, metro-to-metro LTL service works, and our customers have noticed."

"Roadrunner made a huge jump this year in our annual LTL survey," said Kevin Huntsman, President of Mastio. "This improvement reflects increased satisfaction in Roadrunner's service and that shippers are benefitting from the many changes they have made."

Mastio is the leading research company that works with Less-than-Truckload (LTL) carriers and 3PLs and has published its LTL Carrier Customer Value & Loyalty Study every year since 2005. The study identifies and quantifies the perceptions and needs of shippers who use LTL carriers. To provide actionable insights and quantitative information, they conducted 1,635 interviews in the LTL space and evaluated 163 LTL carriers with fewer than 25 carriers featured in the final report.

Roadrunner's unprecedented improvements on the Mastio survey are due to service and performance investments including its Weekend Plus Advantage, Guaranteed Service and 1-day lanes. The company now offers more than 300 Weekend+ lanes, which offers shippers expedited service at standard LTL rates. In addition, Roadrunner offers 50 Smart Guarantee lanes and five signature 1-day long-haul lanes. Transportation experts are calling Roadrunner's success the unquestionable greatest comeback in transportation history.

Roadrunner is the recipient of several service quality awards from multiple shippers including: the Platinum LTL Carrier Award from Echo Global Logistics, which recognizes outstanding service, commitment, and performance; the Breakthrough Carrier of the Year Award from GLT Logistics, which celebrates dedication to innovation and improvement; and the Elite Carrier Award from Total Quality Logistics (TQL). Roadrunner was named a Top 100 Trucking Company by Inbound Logistics in 2023 and 2024.

About Roadrunner

Roadrunner offers more direct long-haul metro-to-metro shipping than any other nationwide LTL carrier in the United States. With nationwide presence and terminals across 40+ metro markets, the company's Smart Network™ is the preferred choice for shippers looking to move freight quickly and reliably. With Driver Teams executing Over-the-Road (OTR) moves and no freight moving on rail, their customers enjoy industry-leading transit times. The award-winning operations platform is fueled by AI and ML technology assuring integrity of custodial controls of freight and real-time tracking and visibility. Direct routing eliminates the need for rehandles and freight handovers and hence reduces the risk of loss or damage.

More than 1,000 drivers leverage the Roadrunner Smart Network™ to empower their businesses and are fiscally motivated to deliver freight on time, intact, and damage free. Roadrunner was recognized by Newsweek™ as one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies in 2022. (PINK: RRTS)

To learn more about shipping with Roadrunner: https://www.roadrunnerLTL.com

Explore careers in sales, operations, and technology at Roadrunner: https://www.shiproadrunnerfreight.com/careers/work-with-us/



To drive for Roadrunner as Owner Operators and Teams: https://run4roadrunner.com/

SOURCE Roadrunner