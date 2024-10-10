Roadrunner Speeds Up Transit Times, Opens 40 New Lanes, Expands Smart Guarantee Service Offering

The company announces Shari Leon and Naomi Rivers Win 2024 Women in Supply Chain Awards

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roadrunner, transportation's greatest comeback story, is speeding up transit times across 200+ lanes, opening 40+ new lanes, and tripling its Smart Guarantee service. The expanded Smart Guarantee ensures LTL shipments arrive on time, or they are free.

The company's direct metro-to-metro connectivity and Teams driver strategy continue to drive its leadership in long-haul, Less-than-Truckload (LTL) transit. Roadrunner's Weekend+ Advantage now offers 50 additional long-haul lanes for a total of 300 with improved transit times by 1 to 3 days for shipments dispatched on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday.

Additionally, Roadrunner's Shari Leon, VP of Linehaul Operations, and Naomi Rivers, Service Center Manager, were named recipients of the 2024 Women in Supply Chain Awards for their contributions to the industry. The award is sponsored by Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, and Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain. The Women in Supply Chain Award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples assist women in all levels of a company's supply chain network.

"It's an honor to receive this award," said Shari Leon, Vice President of Linehaul Operations at Roadrunner. "Being recognized in the Trailblazers category is fitting, given the hard work and innovation our team is driving. My father spent most of his career at Roadrunner, so transportation truly runs in our blood. I'm proud to share Roadrunner's successes with him every weekend, and he couldn't be more excited about what we're achieving. With faster transit times across more than 200 lanes, our LTL network is more efficient than ever. It's incredible to be part of this journey, and I look forward to even greater things ahead."

"I'm thrilled to receive this award in the Rising Star category," said Naomi Rivers, who began her career in operations at Roadrunner, transitioned to a regional administrative role, and now serves as a Service Center Manager. "Everyone's career path is unique, and as a military veteran, I've been fortunate to have some incredible mentors. I'm excited to keep growing and to share what I learn along the way. Success comes from surrounding yourself with a dedicated team that has a strong work ethic. I started in the U.S. Navy, and now I manage our Cleveland terminal—essentially my own 'ship.' It takes teamwork to deliver the quality and service our customers expect, especially with our Smart Guarantee program. Roadrunner truly values and supports everyone, especially women and veterans, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to put my skills to use."

"Women are reshaping the landscape of supply chain management with their unparalleled contributions, igniting growth and fostering innovation across the industry," said Sarah Barnes-Humphrey, founder of Let's Talk Supply Chain podcast and Blended Pledge, both sponsors of the Women in Supply Chain award. "Their presence not only enriches the workforce but also brings a myriad of perspectives essential for tackling intricate challenges and refining global operations. The Women in Supply Chain award stands as a beacon, celebrating and amplifying their remarkable achievements. Congratulations to all the winners, everyone who was nominated, and all those making an impact. This recognition honors the courage and dedication of all the incredible people who work hard every day. This award is a testament to their unwavering commitment and profound impact on the field."

"Every year, this award continues to amaze me," said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Co-Founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum. "But this year especially, it's all about the quality of the submissions. These women are doing remarkable things for their communities, organizations, and teams and are paving the way for future young female leaders to be a part of an industry that's making a difference. New this year, the award was broken down into Rising Stars, Trailblazers, DEI Pioneer, and Workforce Innovator. From there, we named an overall winner per category and then four honorable mentions per category. This year's applications were superb and made it next to impossible to pick just one winner. I'm so proud of these women and their achievements. We're just getting started."

Roadrunner is the recipient of several service quality awards from multiple shippers including: the Platinum LTL Carrier Award from Echo Global Logistics, which recognizes outstanding service, commitment, and performance; the Breakthrough Carrier of the Year Award from GLT Logistics, which celebrates dedication to innovation and improvement; and the Elite Carrier Award from Total Quality Logistics (TQL).

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum.

About Roadrunner

Roadrunner offers more direct long-haul metro-to-metro shipping than any other nationwide LTL carrier in the United States. With nationwide presence and terminals across 40+ metro markets, the company's Smart Network™ is the preferred choice for shippers looking to move freight quickly and reliably. With Driver Teams executing Over-the-Road (OTR) moves and no freight moving on rail, their customers enjoy industry-leading transit times. The award-winning operations platform is fueled by AI and ML technology assuring integrity of custodial controls of freight and real-time tracking and visibility. Direct routing eliminates the need for rehandles and freight handovers and hence reduces the risk of loss or damage.

More than 1,000 drivers leverage the Roadrunner Smart Network™ to empower their businesses and are fiscally motivated to deliver freight on time, intact, and damage free. Roadrunner was ranked Most Improved 2022 LTL Carrier by Mastio™ and recognized by Newsweek™ as one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies in 2022. (PINK: RRTS).

To learn more about shipping with Roadrunner: https://www.roadrunnerLTL.com

Explore careers in sales, operations, and technology at Roadrunner: https://www.shiproadrunnerfreight.com/careers/work-with-us/

To drive for Roadrunner as Owner Operators and Teams: https://run4roadrunner.com/

SOURCE Roadrunner