Roadrunner Wins 2025 Best Places to Work Award from Built In

Award in the prestigious "Large Places to Work" category underscores Roadrunner's standing as the Greatest Comeback in Transportation History

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Roadrunner, the greatest comeback story in transportation's history and now a leading provider of direct metro-to-metro, Less-than-Truckload (LTL) long-haul transportation services across the United States and Canada, announced it earned a place on Built In Chicago's 2025 list for the 100 Best Large Places to Work. The award program recognizes companies in three categories, from startups to enterprise to large tech markets across the U.S.

"Our transformation is unprecedented in transportation and this award showcases our success," said Chris Jamroz, Executive Chairman of the Board and CEO. "We are honored to be recognized in the preeminent 'Large Places to Work' category among so many recognizable brands, which demonstrates that the changes we made to our service, sales, operations, and our obsession with nurturing a distinct culture are all making a difference."

"It is fantastic to receive this award from Built In for our focus on becoming the best technical and operational team in trucking," said Tamara Clay, Senior Vice President, Legal and Human Capital at Roadrunner. "Our Roadrunners give their absolute best every day and to see their hard work and dedication celebrated is extremely satisfying."

"Being recognized as a Best Place to Work is a testament to these companies' commitment to building a workplace where individuals and innovation thrive," says Built In CEO and Founder, Maria Christopoulos Katris. "At Built In, we understand that great companies are powered by great teams, and this achievement showcases their dedication to fostering a culture of growth, inclusivity, and excellence. Congratulations on this well-deserved honor."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities as well as people-first cultural offerings.

Tomasz Jamroz, Roadrunner's President and COO, added, "We challenged ourselves to be more innovative and creative than the day before. We set high expectations and everyone on the team meets them. We work hard and we have fun doing it. We try to solve problems for our shippers before they happen. Our culture gives our people the autonomy to structure and present innovative solutions and that reaps countless benefits. This award is a testament to our data-driven approach in all we do to become the preferred carrier for LTL shippers."

Commitment to Service Excellence and Innovation

Since 2020, Roadrunner has prioritized on-time delivery and superior service quality. The company is proud to have built one of the industry's most reliable networks, consistently achieving on-time performance and expedited service that exceeds customer expectations. In 2024, Roadrunner achieved the highest jump in Net Promoter Score (NPS) and Customer Value Index score of any company as ranked by Mastio, the industry's most recognizable operational audit and reputation survey.

In the coming year, Roadrunner will further strengthen its industry-leading direct metro-to-metro network, ensuring faster and more reliable connections between major metropolitan areas across North America. The company is also investing heavily in innovative technologies and automation, driving efficiency and enhancing the customer experience. Their commitment to innovation will continue to set them apart as they build a best-in-class transportation network, designed to meet the growing demands of the modern supply chain.

About Roadrunner

Roadrunner offers more direct long-haul metro-to-metro shipping than any other nationwide LTL carrier in the United States. With nationwide presence and terminals across 40+ metro markets, the company's Smart Network™ is the preferred choice for shippers looking to move freight quickly and reliably. With Driver Teams executing Over-the-Road (OTR) moves and no freight moving on rail, their customers enjoy industry-leading transit times. The award-winning operations platform is fueled by AI and ML technology assuring integrity of custodial controls of freight and real-time tracking and visibility. Direct routing eliminates the need for rehandles and freight handovers and hence reduces the risk of loss or damage.

More than 1,000 drivers leverage the Roadrunner Smart Network™ to empower their businesses and are fiscally motivated to deliver freight on time, intact, and damage free. Roadrunner was recognized by Newsweek™ as one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies. (PINK: RRTS)

Roadrunner has been the recipient of several service quality awards from multiple shippers including: the Platinum LTL Carrier Award from Echo Global Logistics, which recognizes outstanding service, commitment, and performance; the Breakthrough Carrier of the Year Award from GLT Logistics, which celebrates dedication to innovation and improvement; and the Elite Carrier Award from Total Quality Logistics (TQL). Roadrunner was named a Top 100 Trucking Company by Inbound Logistics in 2023 and 2024.

To learn more about shipping with Roadrunner: https://www.roadrunnerLTL.com

Explore careers in sales, operations, and technology at Roadrunner: https://www.shiproadrunnerfreight.com/careers/work-with-us/



To drive for Roadrunner as Owner Operators and Teams: https://run4roadrunner.com/

SOURCE Roadrunner