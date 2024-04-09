Roadtrippers Selects Spot2Nite to Power Instantly Bookable Camping Reservations

Spot2Nite's software becomes the booking engine behind Roadtrippers, the #1 road trip planning app.

NEW ORLEANS, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot2Nite, the leading cloud-based booking software designed for outdoor accommodations, announced a new partnership with the outdoor discovery and travel-centric app known as Roadtrippers to power its booking engine. Through this integration with Spot2Nite, over 16 million unique annual users of Roadtrippers will now have the ability to instantly book over 100,000 RV, tent, lodging, and glamping sites across North America.

Spot2Nite's technology leverages application programming interface (API) connections with top property management systems (PMS) to aggregate and distribute real-time availability and pricing from campgrounds, RV parks, and private landowners across North America – driving more campers to connected properties while providing an efficient and user-friendly reservation experience for travelers.

Spot2Nite selected as the booking engine for Roadtrippers, the #1 road trip planning app with over 16 million users. Post this

Roadtrippers is the best-in-class mobile application and web platform that empowers road-based recreational travelers. It is the most trusted road trip planning tool, providing users the ability to add stops along their route and discover extraordinary roadside attractions, scenic points, parks, and outdoor activities within a set distance from their route. Roadtrippers uses its fully-integrated Campendium platform to help travelers find an ideal campsite verified by a community of campers, and includes map overlays for cell coverage as well as public lands. The Roadtrippers Premium membership unlocks exclusive features from the Roadpass family of apps, including Campendium, TogoRV, and Overnight RV Parking, which were all recently migrated on to the Roadtrippers platform.

Through this integration, campgrounds and RV parks on Spot2Nite are now instantly bookable through Roadtrippers' popular platform. Travelers using Roadtrippers can apply a "Book Now" filter which will present and recommend instantly bookable Spot2Nite properties, attracting scrolling campers to quickly and conveniently reserve stays. By adding the functionality for users to book directly within this high volume app, Roadtrippers now offers the most fully integrated one-stop trip planning experience for campers to plan and book road-based recreational travel, and properties connected with Spot2Nite can expect a 20% average increase in the likelihood of reservation completion.

"I believe this will be an absolute game changer for those utilizing Roadtrippers for their next great adventure. The ability to book your trip in a single purchase will set the bar for all trip planning tools within the outdoor recreation space," said Sam Bruner, COO of Spot2Nite. "There couldn't be a better partner to create this experience with than Roadtrippers. Their technology is unparalleled and we are excited to be a part of this next evolution of road tripping tools."

"The collaboration between Roadtrippers and Spot2Nite is more than an integration; it's a step towards our next-generation road trip planning experience," said Mary Heneen, CEO of Roadpass Digital. "Our vision is to provide an unmatched travel planning experience, and with instantly bookable accommodations, our users spend less time on booking, which means more time enjoying both the journey and the destination."

If your campground or RV park uses Checkfront, Good Sam Campground Solutions, MYSites, Newbook, Premier Campground Management, ResNexus, ResortForward, RMS, Roverpass, or Staylist, your PMS is already connected to Spot2Nite, and Spot2Nite's Park Relations team can get your property listed. Visit partners.spot2nite.com to get started.

If your campground or RV park uses a different PMS, reach out to your account manager and request to connect with Spot2Nite, so you can maximize exposure for your business.

About Spot2Nite

Spot2Nite is an innovative booking software and online travel agency (OTA) marketplace through which campers can discover and book the best outdoor accommodations in real time. Through open architecture integrations with robust property management systems and marketing channel partners, Spot2Nite distributes and promotes outdoor accommodation inventory to a targeted audience of over 60 million outdoor enthusiasts, earning campgrounds, RV parks, and private landowners more commission-free reservations. To view Spot2Nite's consumer marketplace, visit spot2nite.com. To list your property, visit partners.spot2nite.com.

About Roadtrippers

Roadtrippers is the #1 road trip planning app, helping people experience the world around them in an entirely new way by streamlining discovery, planning, booking, and navigation into an engaging and intuitive process. Roadtrippers has helped its users plan more than 38 million trips covering more than 42 billion miles. To learn more about Roadtrippers, visit roadtrippers.com.

SOURCE Spot2Nite