Roam Announces Partnership With Opendoor to Expand Access to Assumable Mortgages

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Roam , the platform enabling homebuyers to purchase homes with assumable low-rate mortgages, today announced a partnership with Opendoor Technologies, Inc. ("Opendoor") , a leading e-commerce platform for residential real estate transactions. The collaboration will introduce Roam's assumable mortgage tools and transaction support to buyers shopping homes on Opendoor's platform, expanding access to seller's existing 2 – 3% mortgage rates where eligible.

With the majority of U.S. homeowners locked into historically low mortgage rates, the partnership reinforces both companies' commitment to improving affordability, mobility, and choice for consumers in a high-rate environment.

The partnership also reflects deep continuity in housing innovation: Roam's founder, Raunaq Singh , previously led the mortgage product at Opendoor. Roam is backed by Opendoor's Co-Founders and Board Members Eric Wu and Keith Rabois , alongside other industry leaders. The collaboration brings together the team that helped pioneer modern, tech-enabled transactions in residential real estate and the company now advancing the next major unlock in housing mobility, access to assumable low-rate mortgages.

"Opendoor completely reimagined the way that consumers buy and sell homes," shared Singh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Roam. "By pairing Roam's assumption infrastructure with Opendoor's marketplace experience, we can help sellers get more for their home sale and help buyers access low-rate financing. This allows consumers to move with confidence—regardless of the rate cycle."

Through the partnership, Opendoor will identify eligible homes with assumable mortgages and surface Roam as a pathway for qualified sellers to pursue a higher sales price and a faster timeline. The companies will begin with eligibility coordination, education, and agent enablement, with opportunities to deepen the integration over time.

Assumable loans allow sellers to widen the buyer pool and generate more inquiries for their home while enabling buyers to step into sellers' existing mortgages. This often reduces monthly payments by up to half versus new financing at today's higher rates. Roam provides the technology, lender coordination, and transaction support to make the assumption process seamless for buyers, sellers, agents, and lenders.

"At Roam, we believe assumables will play a critical role in restoring liquidity and affordability to the housing market," Singh added. "We're excited to collaborate with Opendoor to bring this option to more buyers nationwide."

Roam is backed by investors including Wu, Rabois, Brendan Wallace , Founders Fund, Khosla Ventures, and more. To date, Roam has facilitated more than $500M in home sales and delivered more than $125M in interest savings to buyers.

