Roam Unveils Innovations Redefining Sustainable Hydration at CES 2025

Experience the Future of Carbonated Water at Booth #60666

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Roam, a pioneer in sustainable hydration, will showcase its latest suite of innovations aimed at revolutionizing the sparkling water experience, including the groundbreaking SodaTop™ at CES 2025. This portable carbonator delivers unmatched convenience, affordability, and eco-conscious design, transforming the sparkling water on-the-go experience.

Sparkling Water, Simplified

At the heart of Roam's offering is The SodaTop™, a portable carbonator that fits in the palm of your hand and on top of Roam's triple-insulated stainless steel reusable water bottle.

With the ability to carbonate up to 1 liter of water in under 5 seconds, SodaTop™ eliminates the need for bulky countertop systems and large CO2 canisters. Made from 100% recyclable steel, its CO2 canisters ensure guilt-free hydration with convenient one-way shipping.

Better for the Consumer, Better for the Planet

Conveniently compact: The SodaTop literally fits in the palm of your hand or in your kitchen drawer, so no need to add further clutter to your countertop.

Affordable: Carbonate water for less than $.70 per liter—80% less than imported sparkling water.

Eco-Friendly: Produces a fraction of GHG emissions, significantly reducing environmental impact compared to canned or bottled alternatives.

Flavored CO2 Cartridges: Enjoy plain or zero-calorie flavored sparkling water with ease.

Roam empowers consumers to minimize waste with recyclable and biodegradable materials and eliminates the hassle of returning large CO2 canisters.

Affordable Sustainability

At an MSRP of $49.99, SodaTop™ makes premium hydration accessible to all. By making sustainable hydration more attainable, Roam ensures that everyone can enjoy sparkling water without compromising on quality or the environment.

Complete Carbonation "On-The-Go" Solution

The SodaTop™ comes with Roam's Ultimate Carbonation Bottle, a triple-insulated design that keeps drinks cold for 24 hours while maintaining fizz longer.

While the Carbonation Chug Lid is specifically designed for carbonated beverages and prevents champagne cork-like pop-off and ensures safe and consistent carbonation with a leak-proof design that maintains fizz.

Revolutionizing Hydration, Responsibly

"With SodaTop™, we're delivering a sustainable and cost-effective way to enjoy sparkling water – wherever life takes you," says Sunjay Guleria, Roam co-founder and CEO. "Roam is laser focused on developing technology that enables cost-effective and convenient in-bottle carbonation, filtration, and flavoring solutions using reusable bottles and ordinary tap water, essentially eliminating the need for single-use plastics and unnecessary global water transport."

The full range of Roam products, including SodaTop™ and recyclable CO2 canisters, will launch in Q1 2025 and will be available exclusively at roamwater.co. See the Roam SodaTop in action and meet the co-founding team at the CES Venetian Expo Booth #60666, Hall G; and the Unveiled Exclusive Media Preview on January 5 at the Mandalay Bay.

About Roam

Roam is committed to redefining the sparkling water experience through sustainable, innovative, and consumer-friendly hydration solutions. By merging the convenience of portability with an eco-conscious design, Roam – founded by global hardware and design experts in the water filtration space – aims to make a meaningful impact on the way we hydrate.

For media inquiries and meetings on-site at CES, please contact Sara Spiegel, [email protected].

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://ces25.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=001Pp00000n4oBjIAI.

