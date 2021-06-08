Roambee Acquires Swiss-Based Modum to Dominate the Pharma Cold Chain Monitoring Market

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roambee, the Silicon Valley-headquartered global supply chain visibility provider announces its second acquisition, Modum, a European pharma last mile-focused cold chain monitoring player based in Zurich, Switzerland. This acquisition will enable Roambee to expand its cold chain visibility offering from end to end, covering primary, secondary, and the last mile delivery use-cases to firm up its leadership position for real-time cold chain monitoring solutions.

CEOs Speak About Roambee's Second Acquisition: Modum

Roambee's real-time supply chain visibility platform combines firsthand sensor inputs and non-sensor data to enable the delivery of shipments and assets on time, in full, and in top condition. 300+ customers around the world, including one of the largest US-headquartered COVID-19 vaccine-maker, leverage Roambee's supply chain signals and intelligence to drive logistics automation.

Modum, founded in 2016, offers proven pharma-grade monitoring solutions and has raised $13.5 million since its inception. Modum's 'plug & play' solutions work even in the most difficult logistics scenarios requiring high volume and minimal touch, such as last mile delivery transactions. It's low unit cost of monitoring and adherence to all pharma quality compliance requirements, enables companies like Swiss Post with last-mile delivery visibility.

Modum has developed innovative solutions to bring transparency and unmatched integrity of location and condition data by using methods such as two-factor authentication to associate wireless loggers with shipments and feed data into blockchain networks for authenticity.

Modum's CEO Simon Dössegger said, "Joining forces with Roambee was natural for Modum due to our shared mission to ensure the timely availability of effective, original products in the medical supply chain. Modum will enhance Roambee's cold chain footprint with a proven last mile visibility technology to extend the Roambee product proposition to a unique global end-to-end visibility solution. When combined with Roambee's strong multimodal shipment monitoring capabilities, we can offer granular visibility all the way from manufacturing to a patient's home at scale."

Sanjay Sharma, CEO of Roambee said, "While most visibility service providers claim to deliver real time visibility, they rely on carrier data. Insights will never be as granular, real-time, and accurate as sensor driven insights, which is key to logistics automation. With Modum, Roambee will enable customers to automate their logistics through radically simple access to sensor-driven signals, delivered by our immersive, location-aware platform - not only for pharma, but also for fresh produce and food/beverages."

Sharma added, "With COVID-19 vaccines shipped world-over at an unprecedented scale, makers, movers, governments, NGOs, hospitals, and doctors are placing a high emphasis on the availability, efficacy, and authenticity of vaccines and medicines to save human lives. Chain of custody integrity and transparency will enable speed and Good Distribution Practice (GDP). With Modum, we will deliver a fully pharma-compliant, real-time visibility solution that includes hardware, cloud software, data, and managed services."

Key executives from Modum will take up leadership positions at Roambee bringing in Modum's astute pharma domain knowledge and last mile expertise into Roambee's product strategy, enabling it to dominate the real-time cold chain visibility space.

About Roambee

Roambee's global supply chain visibility puts you in control of shipments and assets - indoors, outdoors, and in-transit - with sensor-driven signals, analytics, alerts, and automated response.

Roambee is identified as one of the 9 global supply chain technology companies in '2021 Gartner Tracking and Monitoring Business Process Context: Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms.'

Headquartered in the Silicon Valley, USA, it has offices in Mexico, Brazil, UK, Germany, UAE, India, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia to service 300+ global enterprise customers worldwide.

