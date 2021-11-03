Roambee Cited as Outperformer in Pharma Supply Chain Visibility by CB Insights

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights, a prominent independent market research organization, cited Roambee as an 'Outperformer' in its latest research report, "Pharma Supply Chain Visibility – ESP (Execution, Strength, and Positioning) Vendor Assessment Matrix," released in July 2021. The assessment was based on market strength and execution strength of supply chain visibility providers. Roambee provides verifiably better real-time visibility to global pharmaceuticals companies.

The report states, "The pharmaceutical industry loses nearly $35B each year due to failures in transporting and storing products." It also mentions, "The problem has received more attention due to the recently approved COVID-19 vaccines, which require consistent storage at low temperatures."

The two currently available prominent supply chain visibility solutions for pharma are carrier-based data integration and passive temperature data loggers. They cannot deliver accurate visibility or timely visibility respectively, both of which pharmaceuticals companies need. Pharma supply chain visibility requires accurate location, condition, and shipment security intelligence in real-time, benchmarked against expected scenarios.

Roambee's platform combines firsthand IoT sensor inputs with non-sensor data to offer real-time insights and foresights for the supply chain. It helps create a real-time digital twin of the supply chain that enables remote, timely, and fact-based orchestration by any stakeholder from anywhere in the world, belonging to a manufacturing, shipping, or buying enterprise.

Sanjay Sharma, CEO, Roambee said, "The pharmaceutical industry is transitioning away from visibility solutions that offer post-shipment data audits and approximate or time-delayed location data. The industry requires real-time, accurate, and actionable data about its shipments and assets, from manufacturing to the last mile. Roambee will soon dominate the pharma supply chain visibility space with verifiably better supply chain visibility and intelligence for making prompt business decisions."

Highlighting its real-time visibility prowess and ambitions, Roambee is helping one of the largest US-based Covid-19 vaccine makers monitor its shipments. Roambee recently acquired Modum, a Swiss supply chain visibility solution provider with proven pharma-grade monitoring expertise in high-volume, low-touch scenarios, such as last-mile deliveries. Roambee now offers end-to-end visibility while addressing global pharmaceutical companies' strict quality and compliance needs across primary, secondary, and last-mile delivery use cases.

Roambee's robust solution brings all the visibility components for a pharmaceutical supply chain under one umbrella for a single subscription fee: purpose-built IoT sensors, a cloud-analytics platform to offer accurate predictions from the verifiable sensor and non-sensor data, centralized dashboards, and API (Application Programming Interface) to integrate or build company-specific applications.

About Roambee

Roambee offers verifiably better supply chain visibility on demand for on-time, in-full, in-condition delivery of shipments and assets anywhere in the world. 300+ enterprises are improving customer experience, service levels, product quality, cash cycles, business efficiencies, sustainability, and automating logistics with Roambee's real-time insights and foresights. More than 50 of them are the top 100 global companies in the Pharmaceutical, Food, Electronics, Chemicals, Automotive, Packaging & Containers, and Logistics sectors. Roambee's innovative AI-powered platform, and end-to-end monitoring solutions, deliver curated and highly accurate supply chain signals built on item-level, firsthand IoT sensor data, and non-sensor inputs. The outcome is better multimodal ETAs, OTIF deliveries, 80%+ cold chain compliance, and more, including 4X+ ROI (Return on Investment) on supply chain assets by optimizing utilization and inventory levels. Gartner identifies Roambee as one of the nine global supply chain technology companies in "2021 Gartner Tracking and Monitoring Business Process Context: Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transposition Visibility Platforms." To know more, visit https://www.roambee.com.

